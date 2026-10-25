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The First Amendment Is American. The Fight for It Is Global.
Foreign governments can't repeal the First Amendment -- but they can pressure American platforms to do the censoring for them.
Oct 25
•
Sayer Ji
48
5
21
The Interview YouTube Removed: Dr. Stephanie Seneff on Vaccines and Autism
MIT scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains why she thinks vaccine glutamate and aluminum become more harmful alongside glyphosate.
Oct 25
•
Sayer Ji
34
2
16
8:20
Arrested Over Bunny Ears: Britain’s Speech Police Are Coming for Americans
A 15-year-old was hauled from his bed over Facebook jokes and arrested by UK authorities.
Oct 25
•
Sayer Ji
7
5
Update: The Lancaster Spray Log Still Isn't There
Seven weeks after the open letter, no 2026 adult-mosquito spray record has surfaced for the county at the center of Pennsylvania's measles outbreak. A…
Oct 24
•
Sayer Ji
14
6
The Deplatforming Playbook: How 483 Posts Reached the White House
I Was Named on the "Disinformation Dozen." Here Are the Receipts.
Oct 24
•
Sayer Ji
106
26
6:23
The Second Heart: My Most-Read Article, Now in Video
The calf muscle that pumps your blood back home, and the 60-second habit that puts it to work
Oct 24
•
Sayer Ji
31
4
8
5:45
Who Decides Who Is Heard? How One Report Labeled Freedom of Speech DEADLY
One label, 241 primary documents, and a 14-year record you can check for yourself.
Oct 24
•
Sayer Ji
10
1
7:06
Everything You Have Ever Wanted To Know about the Science and Power of Nattokinase
46 years of research in a 25-minute visual deep dive
Oct 24
•
Sayer Ji
123
8
39
24:46
Eleven Days. Health Freedom Is on Every Ballot. Vote It, Whatever Your Party.
Here is the one thing to do, and how to keep the platform that made it possible alive.
Oct 23
•
Sayer Ji
,
Stand for Health Freedom
, and
Global Wellness Forum
76
7
26
The Undeniable Power of Nattokinase
Forty-six years after a Japanese researcher dropped a piece of fermented soybean onto a dish of artificial blood clot, the enzyme he found has 198…
Oct 22
•
Sayer Ji
272
27
81
“All That Said”: What Facebook’s Misinformation Policy Lead Admitted About the Disinformation Dozen
Smoking gun evidence Meta deplatformed Americans even while knowing they hadn’t violated their policies.
Oct 21
•
Sayer Ji
13
1
5
PA, RELEASE THE SPRAY LOGS. DESIGNED TO KILL. DECLARED HARMLESS.
Pennsylvania says AquaDuet is “not harmful to humans or animals.” Then show the public exactly what was sprayed, where, when, and at what dose.
Oct 21
•
Sayer Ji
151
56
36
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