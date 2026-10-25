Sayer Ji's Substack

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The First Amendment Is American. The Fight for It Is Global.
Foreign governments can't repeal the First Amendment -- but they can pressure American platforms to do the censoring for them.
  Sayer Ji
The Interview YouTube Removed: Dr. Stephanie Seneff on Vaccines and Autism
MIT scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains why she thinks vaccine glutamate and aluminum become more harmful alongside glyphosate.
  Sayer Ji
8:20
Arrested Over Bunny Ears: Britain’s Speech Police Are Coming for Americans
A 15-year-old was hauled from his bed over Facebook jokes and arrested by UK authorities.
  Sayer Ji
Update: The Lancaster Spray Log Still Isn't There
Seven weeks after the open letter, no 2026 adult-mosquito spray record has surfaced for the county at the center of Pennsylvania's measles outbreak. A…
  Sayer Ji
The Deplatforming Playbook: How 483 Posts Reached the White House
I Was Named on the "Disinformation Dozen." Here Are the Receipts.
  Sayer Ji
6:23
The Second Heart: My Most-Read Article, Now in Video
The calf muscle that pumps your blood back home, and the 60-second habit that puts it to work
  Sayer Ji
5:45
Who Decides Who Is Heard? How One Report Labeled Freedom of Speech DEADLY
One label, 241 primary documents, and a 14-year record you can check for yourself.
  Sayer Ji
7:06
Everything You Have Ever Wanted To Know about the Science and Power of Nattokinase
46 years of research in a 25-minute visual deep dive
  Sayer Ji
24:46
Eleven Days. Health Freedom Is on Every Ballot. Vote It, Whatever Your Party.
Here is the one thing to do, and how to keep the platform that made it possible alive.
  Sayer JiStand for Health Freedom, and Global Wellness Forum
The Undeniable Power of Nattokinase
Forty-six years after a Japanese researcher dropped a piece of fermented soybean onto a dish of artificial blood clot, the enzyme he found has 198…
  Sayer Ji
“All That Said”: What Facebook’s Misinformation Policy Lead Admitted About the Disinformation Dozen
Smoking gun evidence Meta deplatformed Americans even while knowing they hadn’t violated their policies.
  Sayer Ji
PA, RELEASE THE SPRAY LOGS. DESIGNED TO KILL. DECLARED HARMLESS.
Pennsylvania says AquaDuet is “not harmful to humans or animals.” Then show the public exactly what was sprayed, where, when, and at what dose.
  Sayer Ji
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