About Sayer Ji

I’m Sayer Ji, an author, investigative journalist and the founder of GreenMedInfo. I write about health, science and power, and I source every piece to the primary record: the study, the filing, the email, the court docket. Each post links to the documents it rests on and says plainly what they do and do not show.

Since August 2024 I’ve published more than 680 posts here, for more than 55,000 subscribers.

Who I am

I studied philosophy at Rutgers University, with a focus on phenomenology and the philosophy of science (B.A., 1995). I spent five years as a counselor and wilderness-therapy specialist in youth programs in New Jersey and New Hampshire, then managed a natural-foods store in Bonita Springs, Florida.

In 2008 I founded GreenMedInfo, an ad-free, open-access index of peer-reviewed research on foods, nutrients and botanicals. As of October 2026, it indexes more than 28 million PubMed records and links more than 455,000 studies to specific substances and conditions.

My books:

Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body’s Radical Resilience through the New Biology (Hay House, 2020), a Publishers Weekly hardcover nonfiction bestseller, published in German, Polish and Spanish.

Shadow Empire: The Epstein Files (Skyhorse Publishing with Children’s Health Defense, December 2026), a 552-page documentary reading of the Justice Department’s release, with every claim footnoted to a federal document.

A chapter, with Ali Le Vere, in the CRC Press clinical text Nutrition and Integrative Medicine (2018).

My other roles:

I chair the Global Wellness Forum .

I co-founded Stand for Health Freedom in 2019.

I’m a senior advisor to MAHA Action .

I sit on the steering committee of Make Europe Healthy Again , which I helped launch at the European Parliament in October 2025.

In 2026 I convened Restore the First, a citizens’ coalition asking Congress for enforceable free-speech protections.

The National Health Federation named me a Health Freedom Hero in 2017, and in January 2026 the White House and HHS quoted me by name on the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

My full biography of Sayer Ji, with every fact dated and referenced, is at sayerji.com.

Reporting from this publication

Acetaminophen. My multipart series on Tylenol reached federal policymakers. The Wall Street Journal reported that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sent one installment to Kenvue’s chief executive in September 2025.

Follow the Money. My analysis of the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s U.S. tax returns and its British affiliate’s filings.

Correcting the record. An open letter to ACM, Springer Nature, Sage and The BMJ proposing a correction standard for papers that relied on the “Disinformation Dozen” report.

The Epstein files. A document-by-document series on the federal release, which became Shadow Empire.

Long-form series. Poisoned, Not Infected, on environmental causes of disease, and Sacred Technology, on biology, light and consciousness.

What I cover

The Epstein files. What the Justice Department’s documents show, cited by file number.

Censorship and platform pressure. The record behind the “Disinformation Dozen” label and the government pressure on platforms, sourced to filings, tax returns and congressional documents.

Nutrition science. Head-to-head trials of foods and nutrients against drugs, drawn from the GreenMedInfo archive.

Health policy. Fluoride, food additives, dietary guidelines and informed consent, at the state and federal level.

How I work, and where I’m biased

I’m an advocate, and I don’t present this publication as neutral. GreenMedInfo selects studies on purpose. I founded Regenerate Company and earn money from its products; when a post discusses one of them, it says so at the top. Everything I own, run and advise is on my disclosures page.

I’ve been criticized, most heavily in 2020 and 2021. In March 2021 the Center for Countering Digital Hate named me in its “Disinformation Dozen” report. Facebook publicly disputed the report’s central finding that August. In 2024 The Guardian, The Independent and Forbes added notes to their coverage acknowledging that dispute, and in October 2025 YouTube reinstated my channels. The criticism is listed in full, with links, at sayerji.com/questions/sayer-ji-criticism.

When I get something wrong, I fix it in public and log it at sayerji.com/corrections. To report an error, send the post, the passage and a source.

Common questions

Is Sayer Ji a doctor? No. I hold a B.A. in philosophy and have never presented myself as a physician. My work points readers to the original studies so they can judge the research themselves. More on my education and credentials.

What is GreenMedInfo? An ad-free, member-supported index of peer-reviewed research on natural health, drawn from PubMed, with every entry linked to its source. Is GreenMedInfo legit?

Where are your official accounts? The complete list is at sayerji.com/questions/sayer-ji-official-websites. Accounts not listed there are not mine.

Is this the Substack behind the Epstein reporting? Yes. The series that became Shadow Empire ran here first. What the Epstein series is and isn’t.

What was the controversy? The 2021 “Disinformation Dozen” designation and what followed, laid out with the documents.

Who is Sungchul Ji? My father, a theoretical cell biologist and Rutgers professor emeritus. More on my family.

What supplements do you sell, and why should I trust you on them? Four products through Regenerate Company; every post that mentions one says so. The products and the conflict.

What subscribers get

Free subscribers get every public post by email, with no algorithm in between. Paid subscribers also get members-only posts, the GreenMedInfo video library, livestreams with Q&A, and a private chat where I answer questions directly.

Press and interview requests: see my press kit.