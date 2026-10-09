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john edson's avatar
john edson
Oct 10

How they must be squirming to avoid the 'scorpion's tail' of raw truth. Their perfidious lies are now exposed for all to see - as will be the lies of all others involved in this unjust "bearing of false witness". Hopefully it will also give pause to the vast coterie of tainted souls involved in the whole genocidal nightmare...

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Robert Mysse's avatar
Robert Mysse
Oct 10

I have been anti-vaccines from an early age about 60 years ago. I have not been on social media except to watch youtube videos which I find interesting. Other wise I am not on social media. However I just bought spooky2 scalar energy machines, to help my wife and I, and friends, and our family work on any health issues that may arise. This work is very interesting, working with scalar energy. There is a facebook forum which discusses ideas of people working with these machines. So I tried to get a facebook account to join this forum, otherwise I have no interest in facebook. Facebook said I was not allowed to be on facebook because of my online history. I have substacks that I watch, Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Makis, Dr Rodgers, Sayer Ji, and others who have had runs in with the established medical authorities because of their work to educate people about vaccines and their harms. So I found out that we are all monitored for our online reading these posts that talk about covid treatment that are not approved by fauci and others and their discussions of vaccine injuries. Our Freedom is being judged by these pharma people and they don't want us discussing issues with vaccines and other treatments which are not helping people.

They don't want us to be studying alternative medicine.

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