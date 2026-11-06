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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
7h

Looking for salvation from our godless 60+ billion in fraud fines, Big Pharma's medicine that kills 260,000 to 800,000 a year (i.e., Johns Hopkins iatrogenic study vs. Dr. Null's book and facts/ Death by Medicine) should teach us that the science is settled. I.e., the vast majority of scientists agree with whoever is funding them.

A study designed not to find harm will never find harm.

We know they are lying. They know they are lying

They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know that we know they are lying. And they still continue to lie.

– Alexander Solzhenitsyn

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Debra's avatar
Debra
7h

I support the MAHA movement. I neither support El Sayid’s rhetoric nor is logic. In addition, the hard, plain truth is that we have dismal public health in America. Focus on the health of the individual, never side-lining the sovereign individual rights.

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