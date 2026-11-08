Drafted in Westminster, carried into American law — five documented instances, and almost no one who voted was told.

Story at a glance

A New Jersey bill now pending adopts a definition of “Islamophobia” for civil and criminal purposes — and its own official statement says it is “modeled in part after the All-Party Parliamentary Group” of the British House of Commons and House of Lords.

California’s children’s-design law (AB 2273), copied since into Maryland and Vermont, was — in the sponsoring organization’s own words — “sponsored by 5Rights” and “modelled on the UK legislation.” 5Rights is a British foundation chaired by a member of the House of Lords.

The Sanders–Casar bill to ban “superintelligence” was, per TIME, written as a UK bill and “consulted on” for the US one by the same London group — a UK company filed at Companies House as a public-relations business.

The IHRA definition of antisemitism, adopted by the UK, has been formally adopted by more than half of US states and by federal order.

The “duty of care” model behind Britain’s Online Safety Act, authored at a UK think tank, echoes through the US Kids Online Safety Act.

This is a structural pattern, not a conspiracy. Different organizations. Different funders. Different causes. One repeating architecture — and one repeating constitutional problem.

In September, I documented that the “Ban Superintelligence” bill Bernie Sanders brought forward in the United States Senate was drafted by a lobby shop in London. That was the fourth piece in a series. This is the one that steps back and names the machine.

Because it is not one bill. It appears to be a method.

A definition, a “model,” or a statutory template is manufactured in a British setting — a parliamentary group, a UK charity, a Westminster think tank, a company registered at Companies House. Then it is carried across the Atlantic and dropped into American law: a state bill in Trenton, a California statute, a federal bill in Washington. Sometimes the British origin is disclosed. Increasingly, it is not. And the Americans whose speech and whose markets the transplanted language will govern almost never hear it named out loud.

I have now traced this pattern through five instances, across four policy domains, over five years. Here is the documented record — ranked, as always, from its most defensible ground to its most contested.

What this piece is not

This is not a claim that there is a single hand coordinating these five efforts. There is not — or at least, nothing on the public record shows one, and I will not assert what I cannot source. It is not a claim that any of these causes is illegitimate; one can believe that anti-Muslim hatred is real, that children deserve protection online, and that AI carries genuine risk, and still object to how the law to address them is being written and by whom. And it is specifically not the claim, now circulating online, that any particular one of these bills was secretly authored by a named activist group. Where I can show the drafter, I show the drafter. Where I cannot, I say so.

Instance one: a definition of a crime, written in Westminster, pending in Trenton

New Jersey Assembly Bill A1146 adopts a state definition of “Islamophobia.” It is not symbolic. Its text directs that “a public official or law enforcement officer shall take into consideration the definition of Islamophobia” when deciding “whether there has been a violation of any policy, law, or regulation” under “the civil or criminal laws of this State.”

Where did the definition come from? The bill tells you itself, in its own closing statement:

The New Jersey bill’s own statement — a definition that will inform criminal-intent determinations, “modeled in part after” a group of British parliamentarians. Source: njleg.state.nj.us, bill A1146.

The New Jersey bill’s own statement — a definition that will inform criminal-intent determinations in New Jersey, “modeled in part after” a group of British parliamentarians. Source: njleg.state.nj.us, bill A1146.

Author’s analysis. Read the definition’s own enumerated examples and the civil-liberties concern writes itself. Among the listed manifestations of “Islamophobia” are “conspiracies about Muslims[’] entry into politics, government, or other societal institutions” and accusations of dual loyalty. Those are categories that can capture ordinary — and constitutionally protected — political argument about immigration, foreign funding, or religion. The bill does carry a First Amendment savings clause, and that clause deserves to be quoted: it says nothing in the act “shall be construed to diminish or infringe upon any right protected under the First Amendment.” But a sentence promising not to chill speech does not, by itself, prevent the chill once an enforcement officer is instructed to weigh a British-drawn definition when judging intent. That is the mechanism to watch — not the preamble, but the instruction itself.

What A1146 is not is the thing being claimed about it on social media — that it was secretly written by a named activist NGO. The bill’s cited sources are the APPG, the FBI, Pew, and the ACLU. The British influence here is real because the bill admits it. The activist-group attribution is not in the record, and I am not going to put it there.

Instance two: the UK charity that said so itself

In 2022 California passed AB 2273, the Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, requiring online services to build for children’s privacy and safety by default. It was the template: Maryland passed its own version in 2024, Vermont followed, and the model is still moving state to state.

Here, we do not have to infer the British origin. The sponsoring organization announced it:

5Rights Foundation’s own words on its own website: “sponsored by 5Rights… modelled on the UK legislation.” 5Rights was founded by Baroness Beeban Kidron of the UK House of Lords. Source: 5rightsfoundation.com.

5Rights Foundation’s own words on its own website. “Sponsored by 5Rights… modelled on the UK legislation.” 5Rights was founded by Baroness Beeban Kidron, a crossbench member of the UK House of Lords and architect of the UK’s Age-Appropriate Design Code. Source: 5rightsfoundation.com.

Author’s analysis. To its credit, 5Rights has been open about this; the transplant was advertised, not hidden. That makes it the clean, documented base case of the pattern — a UK statutory code, a UK peer, a US state law carrying the same DNA, and then a cascade to other states. It is the honest end of the spectrum. Hold it in mind as the control sample, because the next instance is the opposite.

Instance three: a “public-relations” company that wrote two national bills

On September 3, Senator Sanders and Representative Casar announced the Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act. Five days later, its UK companion had its first reading in Parliament. TIME asked who wrote them, and the answer is on the record:

TIME, Sept. 8, 2026. One organization — ControlAI — wrote the UK bill and “consulted on” the US one. Source: time.com.

TIME, Sept. 8, 2026. One organization — ControlAI — wrote the UK bill and “consulted on” the US one. Source: time.com.

Who is ControlAI? Its own corporate filing answers that too. Legally it is a UK company, number 15088415 — and its registered name and its filed nature of business still read this way when the bills appeared. The name change to ControlAI was not certified until September 10, 2026 — two days after the UK bill’s first reading:

The UK Companies House record. The organization that wrote two national bans on “superintelligence” is filed as a public-relations and communications business, formerly named Secure Future Research Ltd; the rename to ControlAI was certified Sept. 10, 2026. Source: Companies House.

The UK Companies House record. The organization that wrote two national bans on “superintelligence” is filed as a public-relations and communications business, formerly named Secure Future Research Ltd. Source: find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk.

Author’s analysis. Sanders’ press release and his summary document name neither ControlAI, its founder Andrea Miotti, nor its US lead Connor Leahy. In the UK, the bill’s sponsor Alex Sobel did thank ControlAI on the floor of the Commons — “I also would like to thank ControlAI for its support with the Bill” — but neither sponsor’s press materials disclosed who actually wrote the legislative text. The American public would learn it only because two reporters asked, and ControlAI, to its credit, answered honestly. As I documented in the fuller piece, ControlAI’s only publicly named funder is the billionaire Jaan Tallinn — who led the Series A financing round of the frontier AI lab Anthropic and sits on its board as an observer — and the bills’ definitional structure, reaching any system that “can easily be modified to exhibit” the banned capabilities, would fall hardest on open-weight developers while sparing the closed-weight incumbents. I am not claiming coordination. I am reporting a documented drafter, a documented funder, and a documented architectural beneficiary — none of which either sponsor disclosed.

This is the opaque end of the same pattern whose honest end was 5Rights. Same shape — British drafter, American bill. Opposite disclosure.

Instances four and five: the definitional template, and the duty of care

Two more, stated at their true strength and no higher.

The IHRA working definition of antisemitism, formally adopted by the United Kingdom, has since been adopted or endorsed by more than half of all US states and by federal executive order. Its form — a short, non-binding “working definition” followed by a list of enumerated examples — is the template the APPG’s Islamophobia definition follows, which A1146 in turn adopts. (The two share that family resemblance, not identical wording: IHRA speaks of “a certain perception of Jews,” the APPG of “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness.”) One definitional form, originating in an international body and carried through British adoption into American civil and state instruments, replicated across causes. This instance is document-grade and openly advocated; it is not hidden, and I note it as structure, not scandal.

The “duty of care” model for regulating online platforms was authored at the British think tank Carnegie UK, became the backbone of the UK’s Online Safety Act, and its structure echoes through the US Kids Online Safety Act. This is the weakest rung, and I grade it honestly: I have not established that any British party drafted KOSA. What I can show is the migration of a regulatory concept from a Westminster proposal into a Washington bill. Structural resemblance — reported, not proven. I include it because the pattern is incomplete without it and I would rather show you the soft rung than hide it.

The pattern, named

Call it the London template.

A model is manufactured in a British institution. It is carried into American law. Disclosure is optional, and increasingly waived. And in every instance the transplanted instrument does the same constitutional work: it routes a foreign-authored definition or licensing scheme into the machinery of American enforcement — against what Americans may say, or what Americans may build.

Five instances. Four domains. Five years.

In 2021, the Center for Countering Digital Hate — another UK nonprofit — produced the “Disinformation Dozen,” a list the Biden White House invoked while pressing platforms to throttle the accounts of six Americans. I was one of the twelve. That case became a federal lawsuit; it was dismissed in July 2026 on a pleading defect, without ever reaching the merits. I have watched this mechanism operate on my own name. That is not why I report it. It is how I recognized it.

I am not asking you to believe a conspiracy. I am asking you to notice an architecture that is sitting in plain sight in five separate public records — Companies House filings, a bill’s own statement, a foundation’s own press release, a magazine’s own reporting. The drafters are not hiding. The sponsors are. And the one question every American legislator carrying one of these bills owes the public is the simplest one there is:

Who actually wrote this — and why weren’t we told?

The coalition organizing against this mechanism — federal and state licensing of the tools of speech — is Restore the First (restorethe1st.com). Its case for why this is a First Amendment question is laid out there.

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