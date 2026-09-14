Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Boris Sarmat's avatar
Boris Sarmat
Sep 14Edited

Sayer is a truth lion on the hunt for so much truth!

You have my deepest respect and admiration for exposing the truth about these frauds!

Those deceivers have no chance against your invincible truth.

A well deserved hat tip and a wink for you. Revenge is a dish that is best served cold.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Sep 14

He’s so slimy 🤮

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