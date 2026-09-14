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Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
Sep 15

Excellent work for those able to follow along. Your post is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/215845612) with commentary and a link to more info.

"This is an excellent expose' connecting many dots between super-AI legislation that everyone should read. The bottom line for me is that super-AI technology capabilities are growing exponentially much faster than can be controlled through corrupt politicians. Our dire situation reminds me of the Border Patrol on the wall looking into Mexico, while 50 million illegals waltz around within US borders doing as they please. The Haves will never allow the Have-Nots access to super-AI. They will use AI to cull the herd... https://terral.substack.com/p/terral-writes-to-larry-johnson-at"

The super-AI legislation paper trail is one of many smokescreens hiding the deeper truths with dramatic impact on the global population. The truth is far stranger than fiction and too fantastic for most people to believe. We are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact-Contagion-Matrix Movie that is real. Three links, if this comment even posts:

You Are Being Played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied

Activation Day can happen at any time: https://terral.substack.com/p/terror-cell-binary-bioweapon-activation-0ff

Trying To Help You Unplug from the Matrix: https://terral.substack.com/p/terral-writes-to-larry-johnson-at

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Xavier Figueroa's avatar
Xavier Figueroa
Sep 15

If fear is the tool used to convince you, it's not being done for your benefit.

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