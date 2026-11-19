On January 3, 2027, this Congress ends, and every bill that has not passed dies with it. That is 46 days from today.

One of those bills is the GRANITE Act, H.R. 10174. Its core is a single sentence: no American court will enforce a foreign government’s order to censor speech the First Amendment protects. As of this morning it has exactly one cosponsor in the House, according to Congress.gov. His name is Thomas Massie.

I wrote about his signature when it happened in October. This piece is about what has changed since, and why I now think this is the most important thing an American can spend two minutes on before the new year.

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Story at a glance

The GRANITE Act stops U.S. courts from enforcing foreign censorship orders against Americans. It names no country. It covers all of them.

Rep. Michael Rulli of Ohio introduced it. Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio introduced its stronger companion, the HOMEFRONT Act. Rep. Thomas Massie, who lost his seat after breaking with his own party’s president, is still GRANITE’s only House cosponsor. Preston Byrne, the lawyer who designed it, does this work for free.

The fight is older than the country. Madison wrote in 1800 that British press freedom meant only freedom from the king’s licensers. Ours was meant to go further.

Documents obtained by America First Legal show a British government unit briefing a White House committee in August 2021 on countering “disinformation.”

Democrats take both chambers in January. The bill needs them, and its model, the 2010 SPEECH Act, was a Democratic bill that passed without a single recorded no.

You can message your Representative and both Senators in two minutes. The link and a ready-made message are at the end.

One lost his seat. One works for free.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and attorney Preston Byrne. Photos: House Creative Services (public domain); Preston Byrne, via X.

Thomas Massie has represented northern Kentucky since 2012. On May 19 he lost his Republican primary to a challenger President Trump handpicked after Massie broke with him over issues including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The margin was 55 percent to 45, in what the Washington Post called the most expensive U.S. House primary on record.

Look at what he has done with the months he has left.

Foreign censorship. On October 15 he became the first cosponsor of GRANITE. He sits on House Judiciary, the committee the bill was sent to (our feature on his record).

War. On November 10 he introduced a resolution directing the president to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran, and says he will try to force a House vote before he leaves office.

Health freedom. He wrote the No Immunity for Glyphosate Act with a Maine Democrat. “If the goal is to ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ the federal government should not be using its authority to promote or protect the production of glyphosate,” he said.

Transparency. He led the discharge petition that forced a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It passed the House 427 to 1 and became law.

None of this wins him anything. He is not on a ballot. A man with nothing left to gain is still putting his name on things.

Preston Byrne is a lawyer admitted in both the United States and Britain. When Britain’s internet regulator, Ofcom, began sending orders to American websites, four of them publicly refused. “All four are my clients. I represent all of them pro bono in this matter,” he told Wyoming legislators. His firm’s site says the work “has been done entirely on a pro bono publico basis, free of charge.”

He wrote GRANITE because nobody else would. By his own account, he sent House Judiciary staff material for six months, saw no bill appear, and drafted one himself in a single evening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He published it on October 18, 2025. A version passed the Wyoming House 46 to 12. Three federal bills now follow its design.

It is working. On October 20, Ofcom’s chief executive told a Commons committee, “We won’t be able to recover every single fine on online safety.” Byrne’s summary: an agency “held off by a pair of American solos, myself and Ron Coleman, working for free.”

The congressman who put it in writing

Rep. Michael Rulli (R-OH), sponsor of H.R. 10174. Photo: House Creative Services (public domain).

A design is not a bill until a member of Congress puts his name at the top of it. For GRANITE, that was Rep. Michael Rulli of Ohio’s 6th District. He introduced H.R. 10174 on August 27. Sen. Mike Lee introduced the Senate version on September 23.

Nobody had to talk Rulli into it. Byrne says the offices of Rulli and Davidson both contacted him in August, already working on bills: “Each office took the initiative independently, without any prior contact with me.”

Rulli had been on the subject for months. On May 4, while King Charles III was visiting the United States, he introduced a resolution supporting the free-speech rights of British citizens. “Our Founding Fathers made clear that the right to speak freely and to criticize one’s government without fear of punishment is a cornerstone of any free society,” he said.

His statement on GRANITE is the plainest summary of the bill anyone has given: “Foreign bureaucrats do not get to decide what Americans can say. My bill makes clear that if a foreign government tries to punish an American for speech protected by the First Amendment, that judgment is dead on arrival in our courts. The Constitution protects our right to speak freely. It does not bend to Brussels or London.”

One more fact matters for what comes next. Rulli won re-election on November 3 with about 60 percent of the vote. Massie leaves in January. Rulli comes back. If the clock runs out, the sponsor will still be in the House to reintroduce the bill.

The congressman who gave it teeth

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), sponsor of the HOMEFRONT Act, H.R. 10309. Photo: House Creative Services (public domain).

Twelve days after Rulli filed GRANITE, a second Ohio congressman filed a companion. Rep. Warren Davidson, who has represented Ohio’s 8th District since 2016, introduced the HOMEFRONT Act on September 8 with four original cosponsors. A fifth joined within a week.

“Foreign governments have no business policing the speech of American citizens,” Davidson said that day. His statement ended: “No American should ever have to answer to a foreign censor for exercising rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”

HOMEFRONT is built on the same design as GRANITE and goes further. Byrne, who endorses both, calls it “the more detailed and the more aggressive” of the two, and the first federal bill of its kind to include damages. Here is what it adds.

Damages. An American targeted by a foreign censorship law can sue the foreign government or regulator for $25,000 plus attorney’s fees, and ask a court to order it to stop.

No extradition. No one can be sent abroad from the United States for breaking a foreign censorship law that conflicts with the First Amendment.

No help from our own agencies. American officials may not cooperate in enforcing or investigating such a law.

A public record. The bill requires a public database of foreign censorship attempts.

Davidson’s office also put a number on the problem. Ofcom confirmed in April that it had sent 197 information notices to businesses with U.S. addresses. “While a couple of companies fought back,” the release says, “almost all of the targets quietly complied with Ofcom’s orders.” That is why this is not only a story about tech companies. The sites Americans read, post on and sell on are deciding, case by case, whether to answer to a foreign government. Their users are not asked.

Like Rulli, Davidson won re-election on November 3. Both sponsors will be in the House in January.

These are no longer two efforts. Byrne writes that “the argument for each bill is exactly the same,” and that what becomes law may be either bill “or some combination of them.” A combination is where this should end: Rulli’s flat rule with Davidson’s remedies.

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What the bill says, and who it covers

Verbatim excerpt of H.R. 10174 as introduced. Source: U.S. Government Publishing Office.

The bill takes about two minutes to read. It does three things.

A shield. U.S. courts “shall not recognize or enforce” a foreign judgment, fine, order or demand that enforces a foreign censorship law. A sword. An American served with one can go to federal court and have it declared unenforceable. No hiding behind immunity. It amends the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act so the foreign government can be brought into that court. This is the gap that sank the 4chan lawsuit against Ofcom.

Notice what the text does not contain: the name of any country. A “foreign censorship law” is “any law of a foreign state” that would conflict with the First Amendment if recognized here.

That matters for anyone who uses the words America First. Some Americans worry most about Israel’s influence on our politics. Others worry about China, or Russia, or Brussels. I have spent five years documenting Britain’s. GRANITE does not ask which foreign government you distrust most. It applies the same rule to every one of them, allies included.

Davidson’s HOMEFRONT Act rests on the same three parts and adds the remedies described above. A Cato Institute analysis published today sets the two side by side. They are one effort, and they should become one law.

THE LIMITS, STATED PLAINLY GRANITE controls what American courts will do. It does not stop a platform with offices and assets abroad from giving in on its own. As Reason put it, the bill “does not outlaw caving,” but it protects the companies and people who refuse. The House and Senate GRANITE bills offer a court declaration only, with no money damages. It is a floor, and it is the right place to start.

The oldest fight in America

Verbatim excerpt of James Madison’s Report of 1800. Source: Founders Online, National Archives.

This did not begin with social media. It is the argument the country was founded on.

In 1800, James Madison explained the difference between British and American liberty in two paragraphs. In Britain, he wrote, Parliament is “omnipotent,” so the most a printer could hope for was “an exemption of the press from previous restraint by licensers appointed by the king.” Then: “In the United States, the case is altogether different. The people, not the government, possess the absolute sovereignty.”

That is the whole dispute, then and now. In one system, speech is free until the legislature says otherwise. In ours, the legislature is not allowed to say otherwise.

Britain is entitled to its system. Its people and its Parliament can keep it or change it, and many Britons are working to change it. What no foreign government is entitled to do is apply its system here.

Arrests in England and Wales under two communications laws, 2019 and 2023. Source: The Times, FOI custody data.

Here is what that system looks like today. British police made 12,183 arrests in 2023 under two laws covering “grossly offensive,” indecent or menacing messages. That is about 33 a day, and the House of Lords Library notes the figure was up almost 58 percent from before the pandemic. Some of those arrests involve genuine threats. The same laws also reach messages that cause “annoyance,” “inconvenience” or “anxiety,” The Times found.

Now add reach. Between February 2025 and April 2026, Ofcom sent at least 197 notices to U.S. companies under the Online Safety Act. The European Union’s Digital Services Act works a similar lever from Brussels. A law that licenses what may be said, enforced by a regulator who answers to a government across the ocean, is the thing Madison was describing. The licensers are back. They just send email now.

How London’s playbook reached Washington, and me

Six steps, 2018 to 2027. Complaints and requests for investigation are allegations, not findings.

I know this machinery from the receiving end. In March 2021 a group called the Center for Countering Digital Hate put me on a list of twelve Americans it named the “Disinformation Dozen.” President Biden used its research to press Facebook to act. CCDH was set up in 2018 by Morgan McSweeney and Imran Ahmed. McSweeney went on to be chief of staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Five months after that list, on August 10, 2021, a British government body called the Counter Disinformation Unit gave a presentation to a National Security Council interagency committee. We know this because America First Legal obtained the slide deckin litigation against the CDC and published it in 2024. AFL says staff from the White House, CIA, FBI, State, Defense, Homeland Security and HHS attended. I have reported on those documents before.

AFL’s description of the UK unit’s recommendations, quoted from its press release. These are AFL’s characterizations of the slides.

AFL’s executive director, Gene Hamilton, noted the irony: the records show American officials meeting British ones about speech “with no apparent appreciation for the irony that the First Amendment to our Constitution was adopted following our independence from Great Britain.”

In October 2024, two complaints followed within nine days of each other.

The Trump campaign filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against the Labour Party, naming McSweeney among senior staff who met the Harris campaign. It opened with a line about 1776: “When representatives of the British government previously sought to go door-to-door in America, it did not end well for them.” Labour denied wrongdoing, saying volunteers traveled on their own time and at their own expense.

America First Legal, the group founded by Stephen Miller, asked the Justice Department to investigate whether CCDH’s U.S. operation should be registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

These are complaints and requests, not rulings. I am not aware of a public finding in either. They are on the record all the same, and they are why I founded Restore the First, which launched September 12 and now counts 20 organizations and 8 independent outlets.

The coalition asks Congress for three things: preserve the records, hold public hearings, and create “an express private right of action when federal pressure suppresses protected speech.” In plain terms, if your own government leans on a platform to silence you, whether on its own initiative or at a foreign government’s request, you should be able to sue. GRANITE closes the foreign door. That right of action closes the domestic one.

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Why these 46 days matter

Cosponsor counts from the Congress.gov API, checked November 18, 2026.

On November 3, Democrats won both chambers of Congress. In January the House Judiciary Committee, which spent years holding hearings on foreign censorship, changes hands. Rep. Jamie Raskin is in line to chair it.

That is a reason to move now. It is also a reason to stop treating this as a Republican bill. All six cosponsors across the three bills are Republicans. Yet GRANITE extends a law called the SPEECH Act, which Rep. Steve Cohen, a Tennessee Democrat, sponsored in 2010. It passed the House by voice vote and the Senate by unanimous consent, and President Obama signed it.

Byrne said as much on November 7. He and others are “pitching Dem offices who grok the Internet,” he wrote, “because we don’t want any gridlock next Congress to get in the way of this critical civil liberties protection for American speakers. This is important enough that it shouldn’t wait.”

London is not waiting. On November 10, Byrne reported that Ofcom “indicated in a hearing today that it is going to start pushing for arrest warrants for American refusers of the Online Safety Act.” The Sun described it the same way, saying Ofcom “has signalled it could seek arrest warrants for US tech bosses.” A former British health minister, Lord Bethell, replied: “I stand rock-solid behind all Americans expressing their legal rights in America. It’s just when American perverts bring their filthy American porn and push it at our British kids that I think they should end up in British jails.”

A SECOND EXAMPLE FROM TODAY, WITH A CAUTION The BBC reports that Britain’s prison service asked Google to remove a YouTube video in which the wife of Russell Brand, who is serving ten and a half years for rape, read his claim of innocence. The request went through what the BBC called an established protocol between the prison service and tech companies. Google declined, saying its rules had not been broken. I hold no brief for Brand, and GRANITE would not have applied: this was a request, not an order, about a British prisoner. The point is narrower. A standing channel exists for a foreign government to ask an American platform to take speech down. This time the platform said no.

My own view is that what is coming will make 2021 look like a rehearsal. The laws are now on the books in London and Brussels, the regulators have budgets, and the committee that was watching them is about to have other priorities.

So here are the honest odds. A bill with one cosponsor and no hearing does not pass on its own in a lame-duck session. The realistic path is to attach it to something that has to pass, with Democratic votes, and that only happens if House leaders and the White House decide it matters. If it does not happen by January 3, every name added now carries into the next Congress as proof that people asked.

Support outside Congress is already broad. NetChoice, the R Street Institute, Advancing American Freedom and Restore the First have endorsed GRANITE, and ITIF and FIRE have written favorably about it without formally endorsing, according to Byrne’s tracker. What is missing is members of Congress.

What to do, in two minutes

Our coalition partner Stand for Health Freedom hosts a form that messages your Representative and both Senators - so does Restore the 1st. Paste this into the “add your own story” box of either:

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COPY-READY MESSAGE As your constituent, I ask you to act before this Congress ends on January 3. Please (1) cosponsor the GRANITE Act (H.R. 10174 / S. 5478) and the HOMEFRONT Act (H.R. 10309), so no foreign government can enforce its censorship laws against Americans on American soil; (2) press leadership to attach that protection to must-pass legislation this year; and (3) support a private right of action for Americans when government pressure suppresses protected speech. GRANITE extends the 2010 SPEECH Act, which passed Congress without a recorded no vote. Rep. Thomas Massie has cosponsored it. Please join him, whatever your party.

Then do two more things.

If your Representative or Senator is a Democrat, say so in your message. They are the votes this bill does not have yet.

Thank the two men who did not have to do this. Massie could be coasting to the exit. Byrne could be billing by the hour.

Thank Reps. Rulli and Davidson for introducing the bills. Sponsors who hear from the public keep pushing.

The lantern is still lit. Forty-six days.

“The people, not the government, possess the absolute sovereignty.”

James Madison, Report of 1800

Disclosure: I am the founder of Restore the First , a co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom (neither of which I have ever received funding; rather, I support them with my own finances), and one of the twelve Americans named in CCDH’s 2021 report. Rep. Massie and Preston Byrne did not review this piece. It is not an endorsement of every position either man holds. Bill status is from Congress.gov as of November 18, 2026.

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Sources

Congress.gov: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/10174/cosponsors when it happened in October: https://read.sayerji.com/p/breaking-massie-leads-on-federal lost his Republican primary: https://apnews.com/article/massie-gallrein-trump-kentucky-republican-primary-03a658b1a45593ad04ebf6283a3fdb47 55 percent to 45: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/19/us/politics/thomas-massie-primary-kentucky.html the most expensive U.S. House primary on record: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/05/19/thomas-massie-faces-ed-gallrein-kentucky-gop-primary-with-massive-spending/ our feature on his record: https://restorethe1st.com/media/features/thomas-massie/ try to force a House vote before he leaves office: https://www.wlky.com/article/rep-thomas-massie-house-vote-end-iran-war-kentucky/74431258 he said: https://massie.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?documentid=395805 became law: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/4405 told Wyoming legislators: https://prestonbyrne.com/2026/09/28/granite-testimony/ free of charge: https://prestonbyrne.com/about/ published it on October 18, 2025:

held off by a pair of American solos: https://prestonbyrne.com/2026/10/20/ofcom-concedes-defeat/ bill takes about two minutes to read: https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/hr10174/BILLS-119hr10174ih.htm sank the 4chan lawsuit against Ofcom: https://prestonbyrne.com/2026/09/15/4chan_ofcom_mtd/ HOMEFRONT Act: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/10309 a Cato Institute analysis published today: https://www.cato.org/blog/granite-act-sword-shield-against-foreign-censorship does not outlaw caving: https://reason.com/2026/11/04/russia-wants-to-censor-americans-why-are-u-s-tech-companies-helping/ In the United States, the case is altogether different.: https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-17-02-0202 12,183 arrests in 2023: https://www.thetimes.com/article/e4fce705-2a56-4e4a-aa04-0b55effb5bc0 up almost 58 percent: https://lordslibrary.parliament.uk/select-communications-offences-and-concerns-over-free-speech/ used its research: https://judiciary.house.gov/media/in-the-news/jim-jordan-subpoenas-center-countering-digital-hate-org-behind-bidens set up in 2018 by Morgan McSweeney and Imran Ahmed: https://www.newstatesman.com/us-election-2024/2024/10/labour-has-become-a-weapon-in-trumps-campaign America First Legal obtained the slide deck: https://aflegal.org/press-release/exclusive-america-first-legal-obtains-new-internal-cdc-documents-revealing-foreign-collusion-in-biden-harris-government-censorship-regime/ reported on those documents before: https://greenmedinfo.com/content/breaking-international-governments-are-criminalizing-free-speech-through-glo-3 filed a Federal Election Commission complaint: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c62m2pde4p6o denied wrongdoing: https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/10/23/trump-starmer-labour-party-turkey-terrorist-attack/ founded by Stephen Miller: https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/crazy-usaid-censorship-nerve-center-collaboration-uk-disinfo-cops-wows asked the Justice Department: https://aflegal.org/press-release/america-first-legal-releases-new-evidence-files-formal-complaint-with-the-doj-to-investigate-uk-based-center-for-countering-digital-hate-for-engaging-in-a-foreign-influence-campaign/ Restore the First: https://restorethe1st.com/ Democrats won both chambers of Congress: https://apnews.com/article/midterm-election-house-senate-democrats-republicans-trump-f126e12e05b579a327b98481c0ae2226 in line to chair it: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/house/4803088/jamie-raskin-ask-back-house-judiciary-chairman/ Rep. Steve Cohen, a Tennessee Democrat, sponsored in 2010: https://www.congress.gov/bill/111th-congress/house-bill/2765 indicated in a hearing today:

has signalled it could seek arrest warrants: https://www.thesun.co.uk/video/41040199/british-threat-to-jail-american-tech-bosses-in-massive-free-speech-war/ they should end up in British jails: