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Tina's avatar
Tina
Oct 16

I’m having trouble understanding why Massie is the only one signing on and why this GRANITE Act, H.R. 10174 has sat there for longer than a month with no one else signing. Why are the representatives afraid of? Why don’t they want to protect Americans? There must be a benefit to not signing that is more than the risk of putting their name on it.

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Lymeland's avatar
Lymeland
Oct 16

Thank you for your tireless efforts and for making it so simple to add our names to the voices. I posted this on my website for patients and pray that together we make a difference.

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