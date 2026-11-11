💧Hydration Is a Longevity Habit

For years, so many of you in the GreenMedInfo community have been exploring with me how ancient principles and modern science can help us reclaim health at the deepest level.



Sunlight.

Breath.

Minerals.

Movement.

Food grown in living soil.

and of course WATER, which might be the most overlooked of them all, especially when we think about aging.



In 2023, NIH researchers published a study that followed more than 15,000 adults for 25 years. They tracked one simple number from routine bloodwork: blood sodium. When we under-drink, the salt in our blood becomes more concentrated, like soup simmering down. People whose levels sat at the high end of “normal” in midlife were 39% more likely to develop chronic disease, up to 50% more likely to be biologically older than their age, and 21% more likely to die younger.¹



In plain terms, a little under-drinking doesn’t feel like much on any given day. Over decades, it shows up in how fast we age. And because thirst fades as we get older, roughly 1 in 4 adults over 65 is dehydrated without knowing it.²



So the question isn’t only how much water. It’s what kind.



Dr. Gerald Pollack, author of The Fourth Phase of Water, reminds us that the body is not a machine filled with water. It’s a living matrix where water, minerals, light, charge, membranes and microbes are constantly interacting. Understanding that, he says, may be “the key to unlock the door” to much of what we still don’t understand.

For me, this has become a daily ritual. It begins with clean, pure water (reverse osmosis or distilled), and then restoring what modern filtration, travel, stress and depleted soils remove: minerals, electrolytes and trace compounds.



Because hydration isn't just about drinking more.

It's about drinking better.

The Ritual: Upgrading Your Water



I start with clean water. Then I put back what filtration, travel and depleted soils take out. That’s where ViCera’s HYDRATE comes in.

One stick gives you electrolytes plus trace minerals from Celtic Sea Salt®, red algae and organic spirulina. It also has 410 mg of choline and a soil-based probiotic, Bacillus subtilis. It’s sweetened with monk fruit and stevia. No sugar, no dyes.

✓ 660 mg sodium, 159 mg potassium, 66 mg magnesium per stick

✓ Selenium, copper and chromium bound to spirulina

✓ Two flavors (Limeade, Very Berry) or capsules

It tastes like minerals, because it’s full of them.

[Get HYDRATE — 25% off]

CLAIM YOUR HYDRATE

For the GreenMedInfo community: 25% off HYDRATE through November 15. It’s applied automatically from this page, or use code HYDRATE25. This is a limited production run, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. Two boxes ship free.

Why I never travel without it: Long flights, dry cabin air and broken routines leave me depleted. When I bring these sticks, I land feeling like myself.

[Claim my 25% off]



Your purchase directly supports GreenMedInfo’s research and mission.

To your health,

~Sayer Ji

Endnotes

¹ Dmitrieva NI et al. Middle-age high normal serum sodium as a risk factor for accelerated biological aging, chronic diseases, and premature mortality. eBioMedicine, 2023.

² Parkinson E et al. Low-intake dehydration prevalence in non-hospitalised older adults: systematic review and meta-analysis. Clinical Nutrition, 2023.