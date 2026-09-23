Death by Media: How the Censorship Machine Was Built, and How It’s Breaking

For twenty years the people on this stage were told they didn’t exist. Banned from Facebook, pulled from Tribeca, doxxed by the AP, deplatformed by a CDC Foundation partner, named on lists funded by Gates and Open Society, and pronounced dead by media. They kept publishing anyway.

At CHD in DC on Constitution Day, Mary Holland sat down with Andrew Wakefield, Polly Tommey, Jan Jekielek, Katherine Paul and Sayer Ji to trace how the propaganda system was assembled, pre-COVID to now: who pays for it, why it hides behind paywalls, why the Crown-era printing-press fight is happening again with AI, and why the machine is failing in real time on X.

Trust in the CDC has gone from 80 percent to 30. This panel is the story of why, told by the people who paid for it. 54 minutes. Watch it, then share it with someone who still gets their news from the outlets that ran the hit pieces.

Later that day I gave the full account from my own files, from a 2010 Gates Foundation “rumor surveillance” paper in the Epstein files to the President calling twelve of us killers. Full talk, transcript and documents: They Tried to Remove Natural Medicine from the Internet by ‘Killing its Messengers.’ I Followed the Trail to the Epstein Files.

Exposing the machine is half the job. The other half is the remedy. Twenty-four organizations have joined Restore the First to put the JAWBONE Act on the floor and get a First Amendment Remedies Act drafted. No one restores the First Amendment alone: restorethe1st.com

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