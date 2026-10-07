The record is public. The book is next.

In July 2017, Jeffrey Epstein wrote that a group of philanthropists could be organized into a “shadow governmental grants structure.”

Eight years later, Congress voted 427 to 1 to release his files. Nearly 3.5 million pages of federal evidence are now public.

The archive is public. It is also overwhelming.

Shadow Empire is the first book-length investigation built on the complete release. It follows the money, the institutions and the people who stayed close to Epstein long after his 2008 conviction, and it shows what outlived him.

Rep. Thomas Massie, lead sponsor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, called it the “biggest global conspiracy, at the highest levels, ever uncovered.”

Every claim in the book is footnoted to the public record. This book does not ask for your trust. It asks to be checked.

Shadow Empire is a #1 Amazon Best Seller in Law Witnesses ahead of publication.

[Preorder the Book] → Amazon preorder link

Read more and find every retailer at ShadowEmpireBook.com.

Source documents: justice.gov/epstein