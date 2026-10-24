The first video in a new GreenMedInfo.com deep-dive educational series, designed for the public and health practitioners alike. Please share it widely.

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A few days ago, I published the most complete review of nattokinase I’ve ever written: 198 studies, 43 diseases, and every major human trial pulled from the primary papers.

Now you can watch it. This 25-minute visual deep dive walks through the whole story:

The 1980 Petri dish discovery

The four ways it breaks down clots

The randomized trial where it shrank plaque more than three times as much as a statin

Why the “definitive” negative trial used a dose the other studies show is too low

Blood pressure, the brain, and the spike protein

The safety file, including the case reports every user should know

📖 Read the full article, with every source linked: read.sayerji.com/the-undeniable-power-of-nattokinase

🔬 Browse the research library: greenmedinfo.com/substance/nattokinase

The research is there. The dose matters. The trials that would settle it haven’t been run.