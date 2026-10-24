The first video in a new GreenMedInfo.com deep-dive educational series, designed for the public and health practitioners alike. Please share it widely.
A few days ago, I published the most complete review of nattokinase I’ve ever written: 198 studies, 43 diseases, and every major human trial pulled from the primary papers.
Now you can watch it. This 25-minute visual deep dive walks through the whole story:
The 1980 Petri dish discovery
The four ways it breaks down clots
The randomized trial where it shrank plaque more than three times as much as a statin
Why the “definitive” negative trial used a dose the other studies show is too low
Blood pressure, the brain, and the spike protein
The safety file, including the case reports every user should know
📖 Read the full article, with every source linked: read.sayerji.com/the-undeniable-power-of-nattokinase
🔬 Browse the research library: greenmedinfo.com/substance/nattokinase
The research is there. The dose matters. The trials that would settle it haven’t been run.