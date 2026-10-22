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STH's avatar
STH
4d

I’ve took 2,000FU during Covid. Then increased it to 12,000 about a year ago when I got a coronary scan score of 171 and my cardiologist wanted to put me on a statin. Which I refused. I will say I’ve noticed a difference an improvement in my cardio function at the gym.

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LWB's avatar
LWB
4d

Wow, astonishing work, thank you. I’m wondering if my Dupuytrens Contracture might respond to Nattokinase with DMSO? Several rounds of needle procedure (apeurotomy) and one xiaflex injection had some improvement but quickly reverted. Have just decided against more radical surgery.

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