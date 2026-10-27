What if your daily multivitamin was grown, not manufactured? This deep dive follows a supplement from a seed in living soil to a finished capsule. It covers the food matrix, regenerative soil, plant meristem cells, light and sound cultivation, fermentation, and peptide-bound minerals, and how Regenerate approaches each one.
From Living Soil to Capsule: Inside Regenerative Supplementation
Living soil, meristem cells, light and sound, fermentation and peptide minerals: how Regenerate rethinks the daily vitamin.
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GreenMedInfo Video Library & Podcast
All of the Greenmedinfo.com Video Content from years past, including Sayer Ji's interviews, livestreams and presentations. And, new livestreams for members, as well as non-members on occasion.All of the Greenmedinfo.com Video Content from years past, including Sayer Ji's interviews, livestreams and presentations. And, new livestreams for members, as well as non-members on occasion.
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