Sayer Ji's Substack

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Johnny jump up's avatar
Johnny jump up
Oct 18

Sayer, I really appreciate this article! Though I knew of elderberry, you clarified its use. I'm a senior living in a rental with no way to grow anything other than windowsill herbs. Thus, your suggestions are extra helpful. Blessings

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Shirley Britton's avatar
Shirley Britton
Oct 18

Thank you so much for this information and the source for a good product!

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