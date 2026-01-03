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Tracy Kolenchuk's avatar
Tracy Kolenchuk
Jan 3

Our "modern" medical system has zero ability to distinguish between a viral infection and a stress driven cleansing event. In addition, there is zero scientific or medical interest - because there is no profit incentive to find anything but a germ.

As a result, we have no idea, and no way to measure if all cases diagnosed as influnze are caused by a virus or by a cleaning process, or if there is a 25/75 ratio, a 50/50 ratio, a 75/25 ratio - or any other ratio in any specific set of cases or any "flu season."

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Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Jan 3

What does it mean when you don't get the flu, or even a cold, for that matter?

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