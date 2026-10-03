Sayer Ji's Substack

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
Oct 4

Thank you Sayer Ji for supporting humanity. This info is becoming more pertinent by the day!

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Sixth Sense Consulting's avatar
Sixth Sense Consulting
Oct 4

My Mom's dog, an old, large German Shepherd, starting losing nerve control in her back end. She couldn't stand up on her own anymore. The vet said it would progress, there was nothing to be done but put her down. My Mom was older and couldn't haul her outside a few times a day to pee. She turned to me, and I told her to use a turmeric herbal combination called Curcumax. The dog recovered and lived another 18 months with normal function.

I personally used a licorice preparation called DGL to heal my gut. It was the first and most important step in restoring digestive health.

These things really work.

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