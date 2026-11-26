The documents everyone is sharing this week show one UK-based blacklisting operation inside one agency. The full record — sworn testimony, court findings, and government files — shows a transatlantic machine. And Congress has the two fixes in front of it right now.

Story at a Glance

The USAID Files have put the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) — a UK-based ratings operation — into the news cycle: its August 2022 concept note to USAID describes a “Dynamic Exclusion List” of 2,500+ sites “embedded in the systems of thirteen global ad tech companies,” defunding sites for carrying “adversarial narratives” rather than falsehoods.

But GDI is not an aberration. It is one node in a documented transatlantic system: the UK government’s Counter Disinformation Unit briefed the National Security Council on August 10, 2021 — CIA and FBI in the room; three days later , DHS declared questioning vaccine effectiveness a driver of the domestic terrorism threat .

A month earlier, the UK-born Center for Countering Digital Hate had briefed the Surgeon General’s office on its “Disinformation Dozen” — with a PowerPoint, forwarded internally, per sworn testimony — and a federal judge found the resulting White House pressure “had its intended effect. All twelve members... were censored.”

The same UK foreign ministry program — the FCDO’s Counter Disinformation and Media Development Programme — funded GDI. Three UK instruments, one direction of travel: into American speech.

Every door an American might walk through to challenge any of this has been closed: Murthy (no standing), Egbert (no damages), Finn (dismissed before discovery). There is, today, no remedy .

Congress has the two fixes in front of it: the GRANITE Act (H.R. 10174 / S. 5478) — a sword and a shield against foreign censorship operations — and a private right of action for Americans censored through government pressure. One has a single House cosponsor. This Congress ends January 3.

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The news cycle is looking at one tree

There is a twitter storm on the newly released USAID files, with 585,000 separate X posts on the topic, as of the writing of this article. Americans are reading the USAID Files and most discovering the Global Disinformation Index for the first time— and the discovery is genuinely shocking. In its own August 2022 concept note to USAID, GDI explains that its “Dynamic Exclusion List” of “the 2500+ worst offending disinformation sites” is “currently embedded in the systems of thirteen global ad tech companies, including IAS, Peer39 and Oracle.” Sites on the list lose their advertising revenue. The list is secret. And GDI defines its target not as falsehood but as “adversarial narratives”— its own words — “as opposed to a ‘true/false’ binary.” Read that again. Truth and falsity are not the criteria for deplatforming. Views contrary to official government narratives are, and this means if you questioned the “safe and effective” narrative during the Covid-19 era, you were guilty of “disinformation” and summarily targeted, and perhaps censored - or worse.

In short, an unaccountable operation, defunding websites for carrying disfavored narratives, pitched to a U.S. government agency that draws solely from your tax dollars. That is the story trending this week. And it is an abomination as far as your civil and constitutional rights go.

But here is the critical detail the news cycle keeps missing: GDI is UK-based. It was funded by the UK Foreign Office’s Counter Disinformation and Media Development Programme — and, until exposure forced retreats, by U.S. taxpayers through the State Department’s Global Engagement Center and the National Endowment for Democracy, which publicly cut ties in February 2023. A foreign operation, blacklisting speech, part-funded by the very country whose citizens it helped defund. Again, a UK-government funded operation that made it into the heart of our government, whose goal was to target your speech, and speech around the world. This may be the most massive foreign influence operation, laundering the suppression of the rights of citizens not only in America, by around the world, ever discovered.

And once you see that detail, the USAID Files stop being a story about one agency and one contractor. They become one exhibit in a much larger documented record, which I have been tracking and publishing the details of for the past 6 years, almost non-stop. I’m truly grateful on this most auspicious Thanksgiving Day that the story is finally making national news, and we can start doing something about it, together.

The system: three UK instruments, one summer

Hold three documents side by side — all public, all primary. Each and everyone is truly devastating to behold, for those who love their freedoms and believe the government should exist and operate through the consent of the governed, as our Bill of Rights requires. I, for one, do not consent to the use of my tax money to be weaponized against me. Nor should you.

July 2021. The UK-born Center for Countering Digital Hate — not merely a British charity, but an organization whose record of government seats, revolving-door personnel, and founders now in Downing Street I documented in CCDH: The Charity With State Power — briefs the Office of the Surgeon General on its "Disinformation Dozen" — the list naming twelve Americans, including me. Under oath in Missouri v. Biden, Murthy's senior advisor Eric Waldo confirmed the briefing came with a PowerPoint ("Did they give, like, a PowerPoint?" — "That's correct.") and that he "in all likelihood... probably forwarded the PowerPoint to some members of the policy team" (Waldo Deposition, Doc. 210-1, pp. 45–47). Days later, the White House podium recited the list's statistics. A federal judge's findings record the outcome: "The public and private pressure from the White House apparently had its intended effect. All twelve members of the 'Disinformation Dozen' were censored" (Doc. 293, p. 24). The full sworn record is in my investigation The Enemies List Was Hand-Delivered.

August 10, 2021. The UK government's own Counter Disinformation Unit — a cross-departmental body that includes components of Britain's foreign-policy apparatus and intelligence services — briefs the Biden administration's National Security Council Interagency Policy Committee. In the room: the White House, ODNI, the CIA, the FBI, State, Treasury, Defense, DHS, HHS, USAID. The slide deck itself, FOIA'd by America First Legal, shows the UK recommending a dedicated U.S. censorship unit, coercive legislation, "trusted flagger" relationships with platforms, and international coordination. At home, this same unit monitored and flagged British journalists, MPs, and academics for lawful dissent — and when exposed, it was quietly renamed (the "National Security Online Information Team"). CCDH did the same: in August 2026 it became the Center for Countering Digital Harm. The apparatus does not disband when exposed. It renames.

Of everything I have tracked across the Global Censorship Industrial Complex these past six years, this single event is the least reported and the most revealing. Sit with the historical weight of it: a quarter of a millennium after the Declaration of Independence was penned — by founders who risked life, liberty, and sacred honor to throw off the Crown’s claim to rule them from across an ocean (and who owed their courage to the founding mothers and grandmothers who made it possible) — a British government unit stood in the White House complex recommending the architecture of American speech control, and three days later our own Department of Homeland Security folded dissenting Americans into the terrorism threat picture. The threat today arrives in digital rather than kinetic form, and through programs rather than parliaments — but the question it poses is the one 1776 answered: does any foreign power hold a veto over American speech? Until we name that question plainly, we are powerless to answer it again

August 13, 2021 — three days later. DHS issues a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin naming “grievances over public health safety measures” and doubts about vaccine effectiveness as drivers of the domestic terrorism threat, and committing DHS to monitor “online activity associated with the spread of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false narratives.” I reported on that bulletin the next morning. Questioning a pharmaceutical product had been reclassified as a security threat indicator. No document yet shows the August 10 briefing caused the August 13 bulletin — the dates and contents are documented; FOIAs now in motion may close that gap. What we do know is that only twenty-nine days separate the White House podium naming twelve Americans from the Department of Homeland Security folding their subject matter into the terrorism threat picture.

And GDI? Its “adversarial narratives” framework is the same securitized vocabulary, running on the commercial layer — not removing speech, but defunding it. By March 2022, CCDH was soliciting DHS “coordination on next steps” — with Nina Jankowicz, weeks away from heading the Disinformation Governance Board, personally tasked to the call (DHS FOIA production). The pattern was never one organization. It was an architecture: medicalize the speech (a health emergency), securitize it (a terror indicator), then operationalize it (lists, flags, defunding, removal) — with UK-based instruments at every layer.

What this did to actual Americans

I am one of the twelve. In October 2025, YouTube reinstated my channels after more than four years: “your channel does not violate our Community Guidelines. We’re sorry for any frustration our mistake caused you.” Alphabet told Congress the pressure came from senior administration officials and called it “unacceptable and wrong.” No violation. Ever.

I know the transatlantic reach of this machinery more personally than I can yet say: in 2025, my own lawful speech — made on U.S. soil — was placed before a foreign criminal court in a case in which I am not a party. I am not permitted to describe it further, and I will not, until the law allows.

But the twelve were only the visible casualties. The enforcement wave that followed reached millions of American accounts, posts, and businesses — people who got no report, no press release, and no day in court. Which brings us to the part of this story that is not history.

There is no remedy — and that is the actual scandal

Suppose it happens to you next. A foreign NGO rates your site; an ad-tech blacklist defunds it; a government official flags your account; a platform erases it. Where do you go?

Nowhere. Three doors have closed, one after another. In Murthy v. Missouri (2024), the Supreme Court held the challengers lacked standing — without reaching whether any of it was lawful. In Egbert v. Boule (2022), the Court foreclosed damages against federal officers for First Amendment retaliation. And in Finn v. Global Engagement Center (2026) — where I was a co-plaintiff — the case was dismissed on procedural grounds before discovery, the evidence never heard. An American silenced through government pressure on a platform has, in practice, no court to walk into. You can be required to prove the hidden chain of pressure before you are allowed to see the records that would reveal it.

That is why the evidence from Finn did not disappear — it became Restore the First, the citizens’ First Amendment coalition, and its Targeting Tracker: every document in this article, and 240+ more, each row linked to its primary source, the negative findings published alongside the positive. The record the courts never reached is being built in public instead.

The two fixes on the table — and the clock

Congress can close both gaps, and the model legislation exists today.

Against the foreign layer: the GRANITE Act (H.R. 10174, Rep. Rulli; S. 5478, Sen. Lee). A shield — U.S. courts and agencies barred from recognizing or enforcing foreign censorship judgments — and a sword: a federal cause of action letting Americans sue foreign regulators and their agents who threaten them on U.S. soil for protected speech. It answers the exact gap a federal court identified this fall. Its current status: one House cosponsor after seventy days. Zero in the Senate. No hearing scheduled. This Congress dissolves January 3. Take 2 minutes to contact your representatives in Congress here.

Act Now - 2 minutes

Against the domestic layer: a private right of action. The First Amendment Remedies Act— Restore the First’s model text — would give any American an express right to sue when federal pressure suppresses their protected speech, with the records-retention, notice, and appeal rights that make the right usable. No more Murthy standing traps; no more proving the hidden chain before you may see the records. Whatever your politics: the next list will have different names on it, and the door Congress builds now is the door everyone gets to walk through.

The USAID Files gave the country a week of outrage. The record above is what the outrage is about — and the two bills are what it is for. Read the bills. Add your name and tell your lawmakers. The courts have not reached the evidence. Congress must. If you care about what is at stake, please share this with others, and tell me your thoughts below. Small acts, when taken together, can move mountains. I’ve seen and lived it. I invite you to do the same now.

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Sayer Ji is the founder of GreenMedInfo.com, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, and a co-plaintiff in Finn v. Global Engagement Center. Documents cited: GDI–USAID concept note · CDU–NSC briefing slides · DHS NTAS bulletin, Aug 13, 2021 · Waldo Deposition · Doughty Ruling · Targeting Tracker.

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