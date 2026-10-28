How Imran Ahmed and the Center for Countering Digital Hate acquired the powers of the state — holding its seats, writing its scripts, and convening its officials — while keeping the deniability of a charity.

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The Parastatal Machine

The Center for Countering Digital Hate presents itself as an independent civil-society watchdog — a small charity funded by philanthropy and the public.2,21 The documentary record describes something else: a parastatal actor that holds government seats, testifies inside legislatures, convenes inside the United Nations, drafts the agendas of the ministers it lobbies, and draws on government-linked money — all while retaining the legal costume of a non-governmental organization.

A note on the name. In August 2026 the group’s UK company (no. 11633127) was renamed Center for Countering Digital Harm Ltd, and on 15 October 2026 it relaunched publicly as the Center for Countering Digital Harm at counterharm.com, with its research pages redirected from counterhate.com.16,17This piece uses “CCDH” throughout; the acronym now denotes “Digital Harm.” The rename post-dates most of the conduct documented below.

THE CASE IN SIXTY SECONDS

It holds state seats. Ahmed sat on the UK Home Office body that definesextremism, trustees a Ministry-of-Justice-funded justice charity, and was the first witness shaping the Online Safety Act. 22,21,4

The revolving door is on the government’s own record. A UK ethics watchdog (ACOBA) documented a CCDH director rotating onto the board, into the ministry that funds the sector, and back onto the board. 1

It writes the government’s script. Leaked emails show CCDH organizing a ministerial roundtable in a government building — with the minister as the guest — its wording entering the official brief verbatim. 6,8

It convenes the state. A released roster shows CCDH assembling officials from three governments and the UN in one Washington room it controlled. 7,8

The money is establishment and obscured. Soros, Skoll, a donor-advised fund, and government-linked conduits — routed to look grassroots. 18,5

The US government treated him as a foreign-policy actor. The Secretary of State rendered him deportable citing “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”29,22

What “parastatal” means, and why it fits

A parastatal body is formally independent of government but performs governmental functions, is sustained by governmental resources, or is staffed by people who move fluidly between it and the state.

The word is deliberately precise. It is more defensible — and more damning — than the looser accusations (”front group,” “intelligence op”) sometimes thrown at CCDH.13 This investigation makes the narrow, documented claim, because the narrow claim survives a hostile reader. CCDH qualifies on every axis the definition requires: it holds state seats; its leadership passes through a government-documented revolving door; it shapes the laws it then invokes; it is sustained by government-linked money; and it convenes and testifies inside institutions at every level, from a city legislature to the UN.

One claim this piece does not make: that Ahmed is an intelligence officer. A single second-hand anecdote — one friend’s recollection that he once applied to “MI5 or MI6,” agency and outcome unknown — has circulated.13 It is hearsay about a job application, not evidence of recruitment, and it is set aside here. The parastatal case rests on seats, testimony, money, and a government ethics body’s own findings.

Ahmed inside the state

The Commission for Countering Extremism. In April 2020 Ahmed was appointed to the Steering Committee of the UK Government’s Commission for Countering Extremism Pilot Task Force.22 The loop is the point: the CCE is the body that authors the state’s definition of a “hateful extremist”; Ahmed helped hold that pen, then runs the private campaign that invokes the category.

Victim Support. Ahmed is a trustee of Victim Support — a charity funded by the Ministry of Justice that runs the Witness Service in every criminal court in England and Wales, alongside the Crown Prosecution Service.21,22 A “disinformation” campaigner sits on the governing board of a state-funded body embedded in the criminal-justice and witness apparatus.

The Online Safety Act. On 9 September 2021 Ahmed was the first witness before Parliament’s Joint Committee on the draft Online Safety Bill.4 He did not merely comment on the law; he was positioned, first in line, to shape it — and CCDH’s leaked internal priorities later list strengthening that same Act among its goals.20

The revolving door, certified by the state itself

The single most powerful documented item in this file is not an allegation by a critic. It is a finding by the UK Government’s own ethics regulator.

Damian Collins — MP, chair of the DCMS committee that recommended NewsGuard, and a CCDH director — joined the CCDH board in July 2020, served as a DCMS minister in 2022, then applied to the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments to return to the board.1

UK Government ethics record. ACOBA, 4 July 2023: “an overlap with your most recent time in office”; “significant that you are returning to the same role you held with CCDH prior to joining government”; “inherent risks associated with your access to sensitive information and contacts.” 1 The watchdog documenting its own revolving door.

And the money tracks the door: a DCMS COVID grant (Sept 2020) reached the Pears Foundation, which gave CCDH £150,000 — public money reaching the “independent” NGO through a philanthropic intermediary.18

Co-authoring the government’s agenda

Everything above is positioning. The leaked-document record published in February 2026 supplies what positioning cannot: CCDH writing government policy from the inside.6,8

The DSIT roundtable — the regulator as guest. A leaked email chain (25 Sep–8 Nov 2024) shows CCDH organizing a closed-door policy roundtable at a government building, 110 Rochester Row, with the DSIT Minister invited as a guest. Staff kept asking CCDH for the agenda; CCDH’s reframing — toward “where further targeted interventions are needed” — then appears verbatim in the official Meeting Brief.6,8

The inversion. The government’s own brief: “MRF and CCDH have arranged a policy roundtable… You were invited by them to attend and speak.” 6,8 When a ministry calls its own minister the guest of a nonprofit, the regulator/advocate relationship has been turned inside out.

“You were invited by them to attend and speak.” — a government department, describing its own minister at a charity’s meeting. 8

The Washington summit. A released attendee roster shows a private, CCDH-organized, CCDH-staffed event in Washington in summer 2024 — the summer before the US election — assembling 100+ participants from three governments and the UN in a room CCDH controlled.7,8

Who was in CCDH’s room. Selected rows from the released 2-page roster: the UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, two US State Department officials, a British Embassy (FCDO) officer, a Canadian MP — alongside Media Matters, the Ford Foundation, Microsoft and Public Citizen. 7 Everyone else was invited into CCDH’s room.

An honest boundary. Attendance at a CCDH-convened event is institutional proximity, not proof that any attendee committed a specific coordinated act. But the convening itself — a nonprofit assembling officials from three governments and the UN in a room it ran — is the documented fact, and it is what the word “parastatal” names.

The money: state-linked, and built to be unseen

CCDH’s funding is, by design, hard to see — an audit-exempt UK body and a US 501(c)(3) routing much of its income through donor-advised funds that conceal the original donor. What has surfaced is substantially establishment and state-linked, not grassroots:

Skoll Fund → CCDH $415,000; Silicon Valley Community Foundation → CCDH $403,175 (a donor-obscuring DAF sponsor).18 Open Society Foundations (Soros) → CCDH $250,000 (2024); in its first US year roughly 75% of CCDH’s income arrived through a single Schwab Charitable donor-advised fund.18,13

View the Restore the First’s funding tracker for a full list of the organizations who provide funding to CCDH.

Labour Together, the vehicle that birthed CCDH (co-founded by Morgan McSweeney, later the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, who resigned 8 February 2026), was fined for failing to register £739,000 in donations; CCDH shared its address and server.24,13

The mandate, in its own words

CCDH’s leaked Portfolio Planning notes (2024) name the organization’s annual priorities verbatim:25,20

“Kill Musk’s Twitter.” · “Trigger EU and UK regulatory action.” · “Support for STAR.”

Not a watchdog describing neutral research — a campaign naming operational objectives: destroy a specific platform, defund it, and trigger state regulatory action in two jurisdictions.25,20 The “STAR Framework” it lists is CCDH’s bid to have its own private standard adopted as government policy.20

What the machine did to real people

The false number. CCDH’s “Disinformation Dozen” (March 2021) branded twelve private Americans as the source of “65%” of online vaccine “misinformation.” The White House press secretary repeated the figure while pressing Facebook to act.19

The platform’s own rebuttal. Meta, 18 Aug 2021: the twelve were responsible for about 0.05% of views of vaccine-related content — not 65% — and “there isn’t any evidence to support this claim.” 5

The government confirms the campaign. The accountability record is now in the US courts — Finn v. GEC, Murthy v. Missouri (where the Surgeon General’s advisory cited CCDH’s report), and Ahmed v. Rubio.10,19,9

The State Department’s finding. The certified administrative record (19 Dec 2025) calls Ahmed “a key collaborator with the Biden Administration’s effort to weaponize the government against U.S. citizens.” 9 Asked to respond, CCDH’s lawyers did not call it false — they complained the official said it on a podcast. 8

Foreign-policy consequences — and the FARA question

Treated as a foreign-policy actor. On 23 December 2025 the Secretary of State rendered Ahmed deportable under INA §237(a)(4)(C) — the provision for a noncitizen whose presence or activities the Secretary has reasonable ground to believe would have “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences“ for the United States.29,22 The significance for the parastatal thesis is structural: the US government processed a nominally-private charity CEO through its foreign-policy machinery, not as an ordinary private campaigner.

In fairness — and the limit of the finding. The reviewing court (Preska, J., 8 Sept 2026) dismissed Ahmed’s suit only for lack of jurisdiction, not on the merits, and pointedly noted the administrative record “provides no evidence or supporting documents, nor does it describe these so-called ‘consequences.’”29 The determination is a documented government action; it is not a judicial finding that the consequences were proven.

The FARA allegation. In October 2024 the advocacy group America First Legal filed a formal complaint urging the Department of Justice to investigate CCDH for operating as an unregistered foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.28 This remains an allegation by a litigant: there is no DOJ charge, no FARA prosecution, and no court finding that CCDH is an unregistered foreign agent. It is noted here as an open question, not a fact — and the government’s choice to act through immigration and foreign-policy powers rather than a FARA charge is itself part of the record.

Inside governance at every level

The decisive refutation of the “independent NGO” claim is simply where Ahmed stands when he speaks. Not lobbying from outside — operating within, across four levels at once, all documented from CCDH’s own posts and official records:

The United Nations. On 22 September 2024 Ahmed hosted a UN General Assembly side-event at UN Headquarters, beside the UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications and the Secretary-General’s Tech-Envoy adviser.2 The US Congress (House Energy & Commerce, 2021).3 A US state legislature (California Senate).15 The UK Parliament (first OSB witness).4 The EU(champion of the DSA, whose enforcer was sanctioned by the US alongside Ahmed).26,27 The UK executive (the CCE seat; a post-riots emergency meeting with the Home Office, Ofcom, DSIT and Met Counter-Terrorism).20 US security agencies (documented channels to DHS, the White House, the NSC and State-CT).6

THE THESIS, IN ONE LINE An organization whose principal convenes inside UN Headquarters, testifies before four legislatures, sits on a national counter-extremism commission, and has direct lines to a nation’s homeland-security apparatus is not a “non-governmental organization” in any meaningful sense. It is a transnational parastatal operator.

The right word for the right target

The case against CCDH has too often been overstated — “it’s MI6,” “it’s a global conspiracy” — in ways that hand its defenders an easy dismissal. The narrower claim is the devastating one, and the record carries it without a single speculative leap.

CCDH and Imran Ahmed are a parastatal apparatus: holding state seats, certified by the government’s own ethics body as a revolving door, writing the agendas of the ministers it lobbies, funded through government-linked and deliberately obscured channels, and operating inside the UN, the US Congress, the UK Parliament and the EU regulatory system at once. The “non-governmental” label is not a description. It is a shield — the deniability a direct state censor would lack.

Notes & Sources

Every numbered citation in the text corresponds to an entry below. Sources are listed in order of first appearance; archive each with the Wayback Machine before relying on it.

ACOBA, “Advice Letter: Damian Collins, Member of the Advisory Board, Center for Countering Digital Hate,” GOV.UK, 4 July 2023. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/collins-damian-parliamentary-under-secretary-of-state-for-tech-and-digital-economy-at-the-department-for-digital-culture-media-and-sport-acoba/advice-letter-damian-collins-member-of-the-advisory-board-center-for-countering-digital-hate CCDH, “CCDH at the United Nations: Fixing the disorder in our information ecosystem,” counterhate.com, 23 September 2024. https://counterhate.com/blog/ccdhs-imran-ahmed-at-the-united-nations/ CCDH, “Testimony before the U.S. Congress” (House Energy & Commerce), counterhate.com. https://counterhate.com/research/testimony-before-the-u-s-congress/ CCDH, “CCDH gives evidence to the UK Parliament’s Online Safety Bill Committee,” 14 September 2021. https://counterhate.com/blog/ccdh-gives-evidence-to-the-uk-parliaments-online-safety-bill-committee/ Monika Bickert, “Taking Action Against Vaccine Misinformation Superspreaders,” Meta Newsroom, 18 August 2021. https://about.fb.com/news/2021/08/taking-action-against-vaccine-misinformation-superspreaders/ Paul D. Thacker, “Deporting Censorship: US Targets Key Ally of British Government Over Free Speech,” RealClearInvestigations, 18 February 2026. https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2026/02/18/deporting_censorship_us_targets_key_ally_of_british_government_over_free_speech_1165667.html “CCDH Conference Attendees, Summer 2024,” DocumentCloud #25256807 (obtained by P. Thacker / S. Ji). https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/25256807-ccdh-conference-attendees-summer-2024/ Sayer Ji, “Co-Authors of Censorship: Leaked Documents Prove CCDH Ran the Government’s Speech-Regulation Agenda From the Inside,” read.sayerji.com. https://read.sayerji.com/p/co-authors-of-censorship-leaked-documents Certified Administrative Record, Ahmed v. Rubio, No. 1:25-cv-10705 (S.D.N.Y.), Doc. 42, filed 6 February 2026 (docket). https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/72079865/ahmed-v-rubio/ Finn v. Global Engagement Center, No. 3:25-cv-00543 (M.D. Fla.) — docket. https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/70274698/finn-v-global-engagement-center/ Paul D. Thacker, “Brits Spied on Me, According to Memo Marked ‘STRICTLY PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL’,” The DisInformation Chronicle, 19 February 2026. https://disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/brits-spied-on-me-according-to-memo “Labour Party and APCO spying for CCDH” (memo prepared for Labour Together), DocumentCloud #27258589. https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/27258589-labour-party-and-apco-spying-for-ccdh/ Paul D. Thacker, “The New Push for Censorship Under the Guise of Combating Hate,” Tablet, 2 October 2023. https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/censorship-center-guise-combating-hate-covid-elon-musk CCDH, “CCDH’s CEO Imran Ahmed at the 2023 Eradicate Hate Global Summit,” 13 October 2023 (panel with Ofcom and ISD). https://counterhate.com/blog/ccdh-ceo-imran-ahmed-at-the-2023-eradicate-hate-global-summit/ CCDH, “Testimony before the California State Senate,” counterhate.com. https://counterhate.com/research/testimony-before-the-california-state-senate/ Companies House, Center for Countering Digital Hate Ltd (renamed Center for Countering Digital Harm Ltd, 12 Aug 2026), company no. 11633127. https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/11633127 Grokipedia, “Center for Countering Digital Hate” (notes 15 Oct 2026 relaunch as Center for Countering Digital Harm; counterharm.com). https://grokipedia.com/page/Center_for_Countering_Digital_Hate ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, Center for Countering Digital Hate Inc. (EIN 86-2006080) — IRS Form 990 filings. https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/862006080 Grokipedia, “Disinformation Dozen” (White House / Psaki citation; Murthy v. Missouri; Finn v. GEC). https://grokipedia.com/page/Disinformation_Dozen UnHerd, “Inside the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s plan to kill X” (five-year plan; post-riots emergency meeting). https://unherd.com/newsroom/inside-the-center-for-countering-digital-hates-plan-to-kill-x/ The Blair Partnership, “Imran Ahmed” (author bio: Victim Support trustee; advises politicians in US, UK, Europe). https://www.theblairpartnership.com/clients/imran-ahmed/ Grokipedia, “Imran Ahmed” (CCE Pilot Task Force Steering Committee, April 2020; Rubio determination, 23 Dec 2025). https://grokipedia.com/page/imran_ahmed The DisInformation Chronicle, “Financial Flim-Flam Backs Imran Ahmed’s CCDH.” https://disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/financial-flim-flam-backs-imran-ahmeds The Guardian, “Morgan McSweeney: brains behind Labour’s comeback” (resigned as CoS, 8 February 2026). https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/feb/08/morgan-mcsweeney-brains-behind-labours-comeback-profile The DisInformation Chronicle, “Election Exclusive: British Advisors to Kamala Harris Hope to ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter’.” https://disinformationchronicle.substack.com/p/election-exclusive-british-advisors The Guardian, Imran Ahmed, “When we held up a mirror to Elon Musk’s Twitter/X, he tried to sue us into silence,” 6 August 2023. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/aug/06/when-we-held-up-a-mirror-to-elon-musks-twitterx-he-tried-to-sue-us-into-silence US Department of State, press statement on visa restrictions / foreign censorship actors (December 2025); see also The Verge, “US sanctions Thierry Breton.” https://www.theverge.com/news/850067/us-sanctions-thierry-breton-content-moderation-censorship America First Legal, “AFL Releases New Evidence, Files Formal Complaint With the DOJ to Investigate UK-Based Center for Countering Digital Hate for Engaging in a Foreign Influence Campaign,” October 2024. https://aflegal.org/press-release/america-first-legal-releases-new-evidence-files-formal-complaint-with-the-doj-to-investigate-uk-based-center-for-countering-digital-hate-for-engaging-in-a-foreign-influence-campaign Ahmed v. Rubio, No. 25-CV-10705 (LAP), Opinion and Order, S.D.N.Y., 8 September 2026 (Preska, J.). https://caselaw.findlaw.com/court/us-dis-crt-sd-new-yor/394170.html Leave a comment Share

ABOUT THIS DOCUMENT

This is analytical and advocacy writing, not legal advice. Every factual assertion is footnoted to a source listed above. Claims resting on investigative reporting rather than a primary record are described as such in the text; the MI5/MI6 anecdote and the FARA-registration complaint are expressly flagged as unproven and excluded from the piece’s core findings.