Story at a Glance

Under oath in Missouri v. Biden, Eric Waldo — Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s senior advisor — confirmed that the Office of the Surgeon General received a private briefing, with a PowerPoint , from the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), the group that created the “Disinformation Dozen” list naming me and eleven others.

Waldo testified he “in all likelihood... probably forwarded the PowerPoint to some members of the policy team” — a foreign NGO’s targeting deck, circulating inside the U.S. government by name.

A federal judge’s findings of fact record the outcome: “The public and private pressure from the White House apparently had its intended effect. All twelve members of the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ were censored.”

Newly reviewed HHS FOIA logs reveal that in January 2022, the Clinton-allied pressure group Accountable Tech filed a records request using “GreenMedInfo.com” as a keyword — my life’s work, used as an opposition-research search term inside the federal government.

Separately FOIA’d DHS emails show CCDH soliciting “coordination on next steps” with DHS leadership in March 2022 — with Nina Jankowicz, soon-to-be head of the Disinformation Governance Board, personally tasked to the call.

In October 2025, YouTube reinstated my channels, conceding my content “does not violate our Community Guidelines” — confirming there was never a violation, only a list.

Every document cited below is a federal court record or a government file. You can read each one yourself; the links are provided.

The Question That Was Never Answered — Until Someone Asked It Under Oath

For four years, those of us named in the Center for Countering Digital Hate’s “Disinformation Dozen” report have asked one question: how did a private list, produced by a UK political operation, become U.S. government policy?

We knew the public sequence. In March 2021, CCDH published a report claiming twelve people were responsible for “up to 65%” of anti-vaccine content online — a figure Facebook itself later publicly rejected as baseless. In July 2021, Surgeon General Murthy’s misinformation advisory echoed it. The next day, the White House press secretary recited it from the podium. Within months, the twelve of us were systematically deplatformed.

What we could not prove was the connective tissue — the moment the list physically entered the government.

It turns out the proof has been sitting in a federal court docket since December 2022. It just took digging through a 464-page deposition transcript to find it.

The Deposition: “Did They Give, Like, a PowerPoint?” — “That’s Correct.”

On December 22, 2022, as part of Missouri v. Biden, attorneys deposed Eric Waldo, Senior Advisor to the Surgeon General and the official running Murthy’s misinformation engagement. Under oath, Waldo was asked about a mid-2021 meeting (Deposition of Eric Waldo, Doc. 210-1, Missouri v. Biden, No. 3:22-cv-01213 (W.D. La.), pp. 45–47):

Asked directly whether the group that briefed them was the Center for Countering Digital Hate — the organization behind the “Disinformation Dozen” — Waldo confirmed the meeting and described it as a presentation:

Then came the exchange that matters most:

Q. Did you do anything with the information that you got in that briefing? A. In all likelihood, I probably forwarded the PowerPoint to some members of the policy team.

Author’s analysis: Read plainly, this is sworn testimony that a foreign NGO’s slide presentation — the methodology that named twelve private American citizens — was received by the Surgeon General’s office and circulated internally among the policy staff shaping the government’s misinformation response. Not a press release the government happened to read. A briefing. In the building. With a deck. Forwarded.

The Judge’s Findings: The List, the Podium, the Purge

Judge Terry Doughty’s July 4, 2023 Memorandum Ruling in Missouri v. Biden — 155 pages of findings built on these depositions and tens of thousands of produced documents — records the same event as a finding of fact (Doc. 293, p. 30):

And the court traced where CCDH’s number went next. In the deposition (pp. 192–93), counsel read Waldo the White House podium statement of July 15, 2021 — Press Secretary Psaki announcing there were “about 12 people” producing “65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation” — and walked him through its correspondence with the CCDH material his office had received:

Then the court stated the outcome, in its own words (Doc. 293, p. 24):

“The public and private pressure from the White House apparently had its intended effect. All twelve members of the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ were censored, and pages, groups, and accounts linked to the Disinformation Dozen were removed.”

The same ruling records White House officials chastising Facebook for not censoring the Dozen fast enough (p. 22), and Facebook suppressing content from Dozen-linked organizations that did not violate its own policies (p. 17) — the exact pattern Alphabet’s lawyers confessed to Congress in 2025, as I documented when YouTube quietly restored my channels after four years.

The honest caveat — because this argument has to be bulletproof: Judge Doughty’s findings were made at the preliminary-injunction stage, and the Supreme Court later reversed the resulting injunction in Murthy v. Missouri(2024) — on standing. The Court held those plaintiffs hadn’t shown the right to sue; it did not overturn, rebut, or even reach the factual record. The depositions remain sworn. The documents remain produced. The findings remain exactly what they are: a federal judge’s account of an evidentiary record no one has unwound.

The Second Discovery: My Name Was an Opposition-Research Search Term

While pulling these court records, I reviewed something more obscure: HHS’s own FOIA request logs — the running ledger of who asks the government for what.

There, logged January 6, 2022, is request 2021-01378-FOIA-OS, filed by Jesse Lehrich of Accountable Tech:

The request demanded all correspondence between HHS officials and Facebook’s executive roster containing a list of keywords. On that list, alongside “Plandemic,” “Bill Gates,” and a roll call of health-freedom figures: “GreenMedInfo.com,” “GreenMedInfo,” and “Stand for Health Freedom” — the research platform I founded and the advocacy organization I co-founded.

Who is Accountable Tech? Its co-founder Jesse Lehrich was foreign-policy spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign; the organization launched under Clinton’s Onward Together umbrella and has been fiscally sponsored through the North Fund, part of the Arabella Advisors dark-money network — by its own public filings and public reporting.

Author’s analysis: I want to be precise about what this does and does not show. Filing a FOIA request is legal, and the log does not tell us what HHS produced. What the log documents is this: a professional pressure operation, born of a presidential campaign and funded through the largest dark-money network in American politics, was running opposition research through the federal government with my organizations as named search terms — a full year after the deplatforming wave. The “Disinformation Dozen” wasn’t a one-time report. It was a standing target list that multiple organizations kept working.

The Third Discovery: CCDH and DHS, “Coordinating on Next Steps”

The documentary record keeps widening. In a FOIA production obtained by America First Legal and published in late 2025 (DHS-CCDH-Production-1, Bates REL0000042802), DHS’s own emails show what CCDH was doing in March 2022 — eight months after briefing the Surgeon General’s office:

CCDH’s Eva Hartshorn-Sanders, after “connecting on LinkedIn” with DHS Under Secretary for Policy Robert Silvers, requested a meeting to share CCDH’s research and — in her words — to “hear about work that you have underway, including more about the strategies and plans that your team have developed.” DHS’s reply moved Silvers to bcc “so that our teams can coordinate on next steps and details” — and tasked staff including Nina Jankowicz to set up the call.

One month later, DHS announced the Disinformation Governance Board. Jankowicz was its executive director.

Author’s analysis: The email shows solicitation and the government’s willingness to “coordinate” — it does not show what, if anything, followed, and the Governance Board collapsed under public scrutiny within weeks of its announcement. But place it beside the Waldo testimony and a pattern emerges that no single document shows alone: the same UK organization, working the Surgeon General’s office in 2021 and DHS in 2022, each time arriving as a private “research” group and each time reaching the officials who operationalize censorship. As I documented in CCDH: The Charity With State Power and in Follow the Money, this is what CCDH is: not a charity that studies the information ecosystem, but a parastatal actor that moves through governments.

What This Is Not

No document in this record shows CCDH ordering the government to censor anyone, and I am not claiming it does. The documents show something that should disturb you more, because it requires no conspiracy at all:

A private, foreign-produced enemies list entered the U.S. government through a briefing — sworn testimony .

Its signature statistic — one the platforms themselves called baseless — reached the White House podium within the same window — transcript and court record .

The government then pressured platforms until, in a federal judge’s words, the pressure “had its intended effect”and all twelve were censored — findings of fact .

Allied pressure groups kept the targets under surveillance through FOIA-powered opposition research — HHS’s own logs.

This is structure, not conspiracy: an unaccountable pipeline where a private list becomes public policy without a single official ever having to put their name on the decision to silence twelve Americans.

The Ending That Proves the Beginning

In October 2025, YouTube reinstated my channels after more than four years, writing: “your channel does not violate our Community Guidelines. We’re sorry for any frustration our mistake caused you.” Alphabet told Congress the pressure to remove content that “did not violate its policies” came from senior Biden administration officials — and called it “unacceptable and wrong.”

No violation. Ever. The list was never about rules. It was a targeting package — and the sworn record now shows the government opened the attachment, forwarded it down the hall, and acted on it.

One document is still missing: the PowerPoint itself. Waldo’s testimony establishes that it exists and that it was emailed within HHS — which makes it a federal record, and squarely subject to FOIA. A request for it (and for the productions behind the FOIA cases named above) is now in motion. When that deck surfaces — the actual slides a UK political operation used to teach the United States government its enemies list — you will read it here first.

Sayer Ji is the founder of GreenMedInfo.com, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, and author of the forthcoming investigative work on the architecture of institutional power. Documents cited: Waldo Deposition (Doc. 210-1) · Doughty Memorandum Ruling (Doc. 293) · DHS-CCDH FOIA Production · HHS FOIA Logs.