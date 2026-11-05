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Runemasque's avatar
Runemasque
7h

The best water I've ever had is from a running stream high in the mountains. I wonder what can be said about well water? How about water that moves? Like what Viktor Schauberger described. Has anyone compared water in a variety of natural environments? What distinguishes it in it's effect on the body? And it is very intriguing the factor of sunlight and water. Water and plants, within and near. Water and rocks. Water and movement. Water frozen and unfreezing. Water that moves through dirt. Anyone have any thoughts?

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smallvictories's avatar
smallvictories
8h

Any thoughts or insight on Aurmina?

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