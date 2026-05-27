Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Beau's avatar
Beau
May 27

Comprehensive and intriguing as always in your posts! It is good work.

I suspect I am not alone as one who would appreciate a "Story-At-A-Glance" bullet point review at the top as do your colleagues A Midwestern Doctor and Dr. Mercola among others. I will always appreciate YOUR summary rather than a hack AI guessing game review.

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Jackie DeAngelis's avatar
Jackie DeAngelis
May 27

Quick Comparison Chart

Salt Brand

Lead (ug/tsp)

Aluminum (mg/tsp)

Arsenic (ug/tsp)

Celtic Sea Salt

2.3

1.3

0.6

Redmond Real Salt

0.66

0.75

0.08

Baja Gold

0.55

0.07

0.06

Morton lodized Sea Salt

ND

ND

ND

Maldon Sea Salt

ND

ND

ND

Jacobsen Salt

ND

ND

ND

Kirkland Signature Sea

ND

1.7

ND

Diamond Crystal

ND

ND

ND

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