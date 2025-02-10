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Leah's avatar
Leah
Feb 10, 2025

If the right people look into the way back, before vaccines were mandated, the government mandated the CDC do the research to prove that vax's are safe and efficacious. They never produced the research because they never did it. Our DOJ sued them for it but let the jabs keep on coming.

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Patricia A. Ormsby's avatar
Patricia A. Ormsby
Feb 11, 2025

An insidious form of censorship has occurred , spanning many decades, in which an enormous body of scientific evidence on harm from a form of pollution was suppressed, apparently over national security concerns. In the early 1960s, Alan Frey complained that the information he and others had uncovered was not reaching the public. As the severity of the pollution increased, more and more people found out about it on their own, but when they tried to approach the public, they were mischaracterized as right-wing and prevented from reaching the public with their warnings. The only way they could progress was talking person to person to inevitably skeptical audiences. When the Net came, they were allowed into the little echo chambers the Net is so famous for, but not beyond. Moreover, many of the victims could not use the Net to any real degree, since they had become sensitized to the medium--non-ionizing radiation.

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