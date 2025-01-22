On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued the executive order "Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship," a courageous move that directly addresses the unjust actions of federal agencies over the past four years. This landmark decision is not only a triumph for the First Amendment but also a profound vindication for individuals who were wrongfully accused of spreading "disinformation," including RFK Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, myself, and the rest of the so-called "Disinformation Dozen” (aka ‘the Trusted Twelve.’)