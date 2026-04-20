A note from the author: I have been reporting on American and British institutional entanglements with Jeffrey Epstein’s network since the U.S. Department of Justice released roughly three million pages of files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act earlier this year. I am also a named plaintiff in Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center et al., a federal civil rights case in the Middle District of Florida, against several of the institutional actors adjacent to the British political networks described below — including the Center for Countering Digital Hate. I disclose this so that the reader can weigh the evidence accordingly. The documents cited here are primary sources, verifiable against the DOJ release, and speak for themselves.

This article is part of my Epstein Files series, the reporting I published as I worked through the federal record in real time. That reporting became the foundation of Shadow Empire: The Epstein Files.

The articles followed individual threads as I found them. The book follows how they connect: thirty-four chapters, in the order events happened, with every claim footnoted to a document at justice.gov/epstein and its federal Bates number. Where an article and the book differ, the book reflects the fuller record.

The rest of this article continues below for paid subscribers. For the complete account, the book is the place to start.

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