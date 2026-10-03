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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Oct 3

In my teens and married life i fought the Battle of the Bulge for years. It was impossible to lose weight, because i knew nothing about nutrition. Today, I weigh 105- 107 pounds without using any kind of drugs, because i learned how to eat as human beings were designed to eat...natural foods. The moment, I would eat a slice of bread, i gained weight. I gave up all grains in 1986, when i got arthritis..I learned over time that by eliminating many of the touted 'good' foods - my health improved. I am healthier and more active at 92 than I was at 30. Natural unprocessed food that does not come with a label is the only way to live a longer and healthier life.. This is what mankind lived on for eons of time.

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Bradley Goodwin's avatar
Bradley Goodwin
Oct 3Edited

If one had to identify one major cause of obesity, insulin resistance, high blood pressure and/or heart disease it would be the big lie that fat, not sugar is the primary cause.

(cut and paste)

Timeline and Rise

• Late 1940s–1950s: Researchers published early studies connecting high-fat diets with elevated blood cholesterol and cardiovascular risks.

• 1960s: Health organizations and physicians began recommending low-fat eating patterns to the general public.

• Late 1970s–1980s: Formal government guidelines (such as early U.S. dietary goals) institutionalized the push to slash total and saturated fat. (Much of this was based on a study by a researcher named Ancel Keys, of 22 countries that showed a low fat diet was healthier than one that included a moderate amount of fat; the problem was he excluded 15 countries that didn't fit his theory).

• 1990s "Low-Fat Craze": The ideology peaked as manufacturers flooded grocery stores with "low-fat" or "fat-free" processed foods (like SnackWell's cookies), often replacing removed fat with added sugars and refined carbohydrates to preserve taste.

• The Paradox:

Despite widespread adherence to low-fat guidance during the 1980s and 1990s, national rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes climbed sharply. Critics and public health researchers later noted that replacing fats with refined carbohydrates and extra calories contributed to the unintended rise in weight gain.

• Consensus Shift: Major health institutions, including the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, later characterized the rigid low-fat/high-carb push as a flawed public health experiment, leading to a modern emphasis on healthy, whole-food fats rather than strict fat-elimination.

What's missing from this information is it was done purposely by the sugar industry. IOW, we were had.

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