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Bill's avatar
Bill
Oct 2

I came across the wheat grass story regarding cataracts earlier this year. And stories of people who attested that their vision improved after taking wheat grass powder.

Six months ago I began taking 1 gram in water daily. After 3 month I could see mid range distances clearer. I had a 6 month check up w/ my eye Dr to see if I was a canadate for cataract surgery. My vision had improved some and still not needing surgery.

So now after 6 months of wheat grass powder daily I do not need my glasses to drive, distances and road signs are clear. But are fuzzy with glasses. I am able ro read the print crawlers on the TV from where I am sitting. Where as before I would need stand in front of the TV to read them.

I jnow this anecdotal, in 6 weeks I have another eye exam and I am looking forward to find out my results.

I whole heartedly agree with your recommendations.

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misty's avatar
misty
Oct 2

Another example of how God gave us everything we need. 💙

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