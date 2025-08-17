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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Sep 27Edited

One of the best ways to avoid depression is: STOP EATING the foods, which contribute to it. There are 200 diseases caused by eating grains...per Deadly Grains by James Braly M.D. and Ron Hoggan M.A. Schizophrenia and mental problems are triggered by grains. There are many books available on this subject, but Deadly Grains is the best. The other major source is SUGAR...I learned about SUGAR 65 years ago...and stopped using it. SUGAR caused hyperactivity in my child and the doctor put him on tranquilizers. Then I read TRANQUILIZERS STUNT the developing organs of children. i stopped the Sugar and tranquilizers.. my son settled down in school. SUGAR has no value, but it robs your body of any nutrients you may have...just being digested.. Eating nutrient-rich natural unprocessed food provides the brain with the nutrients it needs to function well. People eat too many cooked foods and heat destroys nutrients. The synthetic nutrients added by the Food Industry are not the same as the nutrients in organically-raised natural food. I love bananas and they have a lot of magnesium. Many years ago, I read Dr. Russell Blaylock's newsletter and he recommended Solgar's B Complex for mental health. I started using it... and it made me feel very Zen and feet on the ground.

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Karen Brennan, PhD's avatar
Karen Brennan, PhD
Sep 27

For depression, I wonder why the researchers did not choose the L Threonate form to evaluate.

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