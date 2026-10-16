Jeffrey Epstein, Wikipedia, and the Citation LaundromatHow the world’s most notorious sexual predator and human trafficker bought the top of Google one sentence at a time — and what his receipts reveal about who writes your first pageSayer JiOct 16, 2026∙ Paid751420ShareThe British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext