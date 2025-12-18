This is not medical advice. This is lived biology.

In this special members-only video, I share a protocol I initially hesitated to make public—because it sits far outside conventional conversations about aging, hormones, and male vitality, and does involve taking your self-care to a whole other level of dedication.

After turning 53, I explored an option most men are quietly pushed toward: hormone replacement, or expensive and semi-synthetic supplements marketed as risk-free testosterone boosters.



Instead, I chose something far more ancestral—and far more effective.

Using targeted UVB + Red/NIR light exposure, I experienced a profound shift in:

Strength and muscle tone

Energy and motivation

Mood and resilience

Testosterone signaling and hormonal coherence

This is not about chasing youth. It’s about restoring biological intelligence, which when properly supported, is miraculous in its beneficial effects.

Light is not just illumination—it is profound genetic and epigenetic instruction. UVB exposure drives vitamin D signaling with 3,000+ downstream effects, influences melatonin, mitochondrial function, and—when used intelligently—supports the organs responsible for androgen production.

I’m sharing this with members because if you support my work, you deserve access to what actually works—before it becomes commodified, distorted, or regulated out of reach.

If you’re a man in your 30s, 40s, 50s, or beyond and feel like your inner fire has dimmed, this may reopen a door you didn’t know was still there.

Also, as a bonus, read my article about how to boost libido and testosterone as you age here: 13 Alternatives to Viagra That Won’t Fall Flat

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