The Interview YouTube Removed: Dr. Stephanie Seneff on Vaccines and Autism

YouTube took this interview down. Here it is in full.

In this 2015 iHealthTube interview, Dr. Stephanie Seneff, a computer scientist at MIT, explains what she found when she analyzed the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and which vaccine ingredients she believes are behind the link to autism.

What she covers:

• Her analysis of VAERS found MMR associated with autism. She says “MMR is one of the few vaccines that contain glutamate” (2:10).

• In her not-yet-published comparison of MMR reports from before and after 2002, she says autism appears “statistically significantly” more often after 2002, along with brain-related reactions such as seizures and swelling of the face (2:40).

• Her theory is that glyphosate and vaccine glutamate act together: “The two are working synergistically together to cause harm” (3:40).

• She says aluminum-containing vaccines have increased “in step with the autism increase,” and she calls Gardasil (HPV) “a very nasty vaccine” (4:36).

• She explains how glyphosate may carry aluminum past the gut and brain barriers and into the pineal gland. She links this to melatonin, to sleep disorders and to the shikimate pathway used by our gut bacteria (5:37).

Chapters

0:00 Intro

0:03 Have we overdone vaccines?

0:44 VAERS, MMR and Andrew Wakefield

2:10 Glutamate in MMR

2:40 MMR before vs. after 2002

4:20 Aluminum and Gardasil

5:37 Glyphosate and aluminum: gut and brain barriers

6:31 Pineal gland, melatonin and sleep

7:13 Shikimate pathway, gut bacteria and tryptophan

Credit: Dr. Stephanie Seneff (people.csail.mit.edu/seneff). Interview by iHealthTube (ihealthtube.com), originally uploaded to YouTube on January 19, 2015. YouTube later removed the original for “Community Guidelines” violations.

Watch and read more:

• Dr. Seneff’s MIT page: https://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/

• Autism research: https://greenmedinfo.com/disease/autism

• Vaccination research: https://greenmedinfo.com/anti-therapeutic-action/vaccination-all

• Glyphosate research: https://greenmedinfo.com/toxic-ingredient/glyphosate

• Sayer Ji on Substack: https://read.sayerji.com/

• GreenMedInfo: https://greenmedinfo.com/

Disclaimer: This video is for educational and informational purposes only and is not medical advice. The views are Dr. Seneff’s own, and some of the analysis she describes was unpublished at the time of the interview. Talk to a qualified healthcare professional before making any medical decision.

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