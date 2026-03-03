The Epstein Files Investigation“I Killed Pons Years Ago”: Epstein Files Reveal Claim of Personal Role in Destroying Cold Fusion Scientist’s Career Through Congressional DefundingPart 11 in a SeriesSayer JiMar 03, 2026∙ Paid2044656ShareA previously unreported email exchange in the federal Epstein file release shows Jeffrey Epstein claiming personal credit for ending Stanley Pons’s cold fusion research — and describing the specific political mechanism he used to do it.Read and share the X thread dedicated to this post.The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext