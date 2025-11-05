A Landmark Reversal for Free Speech

Without fanfare, YouTube has quietly reinstated two voices it once silenced as purveyors of “misinformation.” Sayer Ji – founder of GreenMedInfo, co-founder of Stand For Health Freedom – and activist Ronnie “Rizza” Islam were deplatformed during the COVID-19 era as part of the notorious “Disinformation Dozen.” Now, years later, YouTube admits neither man ever violated the platform’s rules. This stunning reversal carries weight far beyond the individual accounts. It symbolizes a broader collapse in the credibility of the censorship regime deployed during the pandemic, and it vindicates those who warned that lawful speech was being unjustly suppressed under government pressure[1].