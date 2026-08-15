BREAKING: Leaked Minutes Show Global Vaccine Group GAVI Quietly Hired the Team Behind the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Sayer JiAug 15, 2026∙ Paid1867761ShareLeaked internal minutes show the world’s largest vaccine-financing alliance commissioning campaign work from the group that produced the Disinformation Dozen. The arrangement appears in neither organisation’s public filings.View and share the X thread dedicated to this report.The British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext