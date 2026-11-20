A pill delivers one molecule. A single band of sunlight builds a whole family of hormones in your skin, including a sulfated form your supplement doesn’t move.

For twenty years we have been sold a simple trade. Stay out of the sun, take a capsule, and you will get the same thing.

That trade was never true. And the newest research on what a single slice of sunlight does in your skin shows just how untrue it is.

Here is the cleanest example I know. In 2024, a team at the Mayo Clinic gave nursing mothers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 every day for four weeks. Their blood vitamin D3 rose about eightfold. Their standard vitamin D test rose too. But the sulfated form of vitamin D, the water-soluble form Stephanie Seneff has been writing about for more than a decade, did not move at all.

The supplement raised the two markers doctors measure. The two sulfated forms stayed flat. Data: Reynolds et al., Clinical Nutrition 2024, Table 2.

A pill gives you one molecule. A specific band of sunlight gives your skin the raw material to build a whole family of them. This article is about that family, the wavelength that starts it, and why I now think of vitamin D as one visible branch of a much larger light-driven system.

The 295 nanometer window

Your skin carries a cholesterol-like molecule called 7-dehydrocholesterol, or 7-DHC. When ultraviolet B light hits it, the molecule’s ring snaps open and becomes previtamin D3. Body heat then slowly turns that into vitamin D3.

Not every wavelength does this equally well. In a landmark 1982 paper in Science, Michael Holick’s group found that the optimum wavelengths for making previtamin D3 in human skin were between 295 and 300 nanometers. At 295 nm, skin converted up to 65 percent of its 7-DHC. Under simulated sunlight, the maximum was about 20 percent.

Narrowband light at 295 nm was far more efficient than broad simulated sunlight. Source: MacLaughlin, Anderson & Holick, Science 1982.

That window matters for anyone trying to bring sunlight indoors. In 2017, Holick’s lab tested UVB LEDs tuned to 293, 295, 298 and 305 nm. They found the best range for vitamin D was 293 to 298 nm, and a 293 nm LED made 2.4 times more vitamin D3 in human skin samples than the same energy of sunlight, in a fraction of the time.

Holick’s lab: UVB LEDs in the 293 to 298 nm range made vitamin D3 in human skin far faster than sunlight. Screenshot: PubMed Central.

THE TECHNICAL RECORD MacLaughlin JA, Anderson RR, Holick MF. Science 1982;216:1001–3. Human skin exposed to 295 nm radiation converted “up to 65 percent of the original 7-dehydrocholesterol content” to previtamin D3; adjacent skin under simulated solar radiation peaked at “about 20 percent.” (PubMed 6281884) Kalajian TA et al. Sci Rep 2017;7:11489. Type II skin: 0.52 minutes of a 293 nm LED (11.7 mJ/cm²) converted 1.2% of 7-DHC to vitamin D3; the same energy from October noon sun took 32.5 minutes and converted 0.5%. These were skin samples, not living volunteers. (PMC5597604)

The molecules they called inert

Here is where the story turns. When previtamin D3 keeps absorbing UVB, it doesn’t just pile up. It reshapes into two sister molecules, lumisterol and tachysterol.

This is the skin’s built-in safety valve. Holick showed in 1981 that previtamin D3 production plateaus at about 10 to 15 percent of the original 7-DHC under prolonged exposure, with the excess diverted into lumisterol and tachysterol. That is why sunlight cannot give you vitamin D toxicity. A bottle can.

For decades, those two sister molecules were written off. The 1981 paper called them “biologically inert isomers.” Medicine treated them as exhaust.

They are not exhaust. Over the past fifteen years, Andrzej Slominski and Robert Tuckey’s groups have shown that an enzyme in your skin, CYP11A1, converts vitamin D3, lumisterol and tachysterol into a whole series of active hydroxylated compounds. In 2023, Slominski, Tuckey, Anton Jetten and Holick himself wrote that “for decades, only vitamin D3 was considered as a pro-hormone,” with lumisterol and tachysterol dismissed as inert, and that these new metabolites act on the vitamin D receptor and on six alternative nuclear receptors.

Same research lineage, 42 years apart. Verbatim excerpts: Science 1981; Journal of Investigative Dermatology 2023.

These are not test-tube curiosities. In 2015, Slominski’s team found more than ten of these CYP11A1 products in human skin and human blood. The lead compound, 20-hydroxyvitamin D3, circulated at levels only about 30-fold lower than the 25-hydroxyvitamin D your doctor measures, and above the levels shown to be biologically active in the lab. The authors concluded that these molecules likely act as hormones.

Novel vitamin D hormones made by the skin enzyme CYP11A1 were detected in human epidermis and blood. Screenshot: PubMed Central.

Lumisterol followed. In 2017 the team detected lumisterol and seven of its derivatives in human serum and epidermis, and showed they act on the RORα and RORγ receptors, which help govern immunity, inflammation and circadian rhythm. Then tachysterol. In 2022 they found tachysterol itself in human blood at about 7.3 ng/mL, and showed its two hydroxylated forms act on VDR, AhR, LXRs and PPARγ.

Tachysterol, once called inert, is activated into compounds that act on four receptor systems. Screenshot: PubMed Central.

Now the key point. Your supplement contains vitamin D3. It does not contain lumisterol. It does not contain tachysterol. Those are made only by ultraviolet light acting on previtamin D3 in skin.

And even the vitamin D3 in your capsule takes a different road. The 2023 paper explains that the non-canonical CYP11A1 pathway requires unmodified vitamin D3, while oral D3 is mostly converted to 25-hydroxyvitamin D in the liver first. In their words, “UVB-induced vitamin D signaling can be different from that observed following oral vitamin D delivery.” Skin-made D3 is born right next to the enzyme that turns it into these other hormones.

What one band of UVB sets in motion in skin, and what a standard D3 capsule contains.

THE TECHNICAL RECORD Slominski AT et al. Sci Rep 2015;5:14875. LC/qTOF-MS of epidermis and serum from 13 individuals each detected 20(OH)D3, 22(OH)D3, 20,22(OH)2D3, 20,23(OH)2D3, 17,20,23(OH)3D3 and others; “Serum concentrations of 20(OH)D3 and 22(OH)D3 were only 30- and 15-fold lower than 25(OH)D3.” (PMC4597207) Slominski AT et al. FASEB J 2022. Tachysterol3 detected in human serum at 7.3 ± 2.5 ng/mL; 20S(OH)T3 and 25(OH)T3 found in epidermis and serum. (PMC9345108) The 2023 review states these metabolites are “non-toxic and non-calcemic at suprapharmacological doses” in experimental models. Most of their biological effects have been shown in cells and animals; human outcome trials do not yet exist. (PMC10841303)

D1, D2, D4: a family written in light

You may have wondered why we only hear about D2 and D3. The “vitamin D” name actually covers several molecules, and every one of them is a photoproduct: light acting on a sterol.

Vitamin D1 was the first name given, a 1:1 mixture of ergocalciferol and lumisterol. The label was later retired, but it is telling that lumisterol was in the very first “vitamin D.”

Vitamin D2 , ergocalciferol, forms when UV light hits ergosterol in fungi. Skin CYP11A1 can hydroxylate D2 as well as D3.

Vitamin D4 , 22-dihydroergocalciferol, was identified in edible mushrooms, highest in samples with known UV exposure. In one composite of oyster mushrooms it exceeded D2 more than twofold.

Vitamin D5, sitocalciferol, comes from a plant sterol, 7-dehydrositosterol.

Your skin does not make D1, D2 or D4. Human skin runs the D3 branch, plus the lumisterol and tachysterol branches beside it. But the pattern across kingdoms is the point. Fungi, plants and animals all use sunlight to turn sterols into signaling molecules. “Vitamin D” was never one compound. It is a family that only light writes.

Thousands of switches

Even the classic hormone alone is huge. When researchers mapped where the vitamin D receptor binds across the human genome, they found 2,776 binding sites, enriched near genes tied to autoimmune disease and cancer. A small 2013 trial found that raising vitamin D status changed the expression of at least 291 genes in white blood cells.

Supplements can reach that receptor. I won’t pretend otherwise. But the receptor is only one switchboard. The light-made family also reaches RORα, RORγ, AhR, LXR and PPARγ, which sit over inflammation, metabolism, barrier repair, detoxification and the body clock. Sunlight plays the whole instrument. The capsule plays one key.

Vitamin D sulfate: Seneff’s missing form

This brings us back to the molecule the supplement didn’t move.

For more than a decade, MIT senior research scientist Stephanie Seneff has argued that the skin makes vitamin D3 sulfate upon exposure to the sun, a water-soluble form that can travel freely in the blood instead of riding inside LDL particles. Supplements, she points out, are unsulfated. She goes further, calling sulfate deficiency “the most common nutritional deficiency you’ve never heard of” and describing the skin as “a solar powered battery” that uses sunlight to make sulfate. In her words, published on GreenMedInfo, sunlight exposure produces cholesterol sulfate as well as vitamin D sulfate.

Critics have long brushed this aside. So I went to the primary literature to see what holds up. More than I expected.

Sulfated vitamin D is not rare. It is a major form. In 1985, a Swedish study identified 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 sulfate as “a major circulating form of vitamin D in man,” with levels that often exceeded the unsulfated form your doctor tests. In the 2024 Mayo study, baseline sulfated 25-hydroxyvitamin D was significantly higher than the standard form, 91 versus 69 nmol/L. Your lab report does not measure it.

The sulfated form often exceeds the form doctors measure. Verbatim excerpt: Axelson, FEBS Letters 1985.

It really is water-soluble. When Mayo researchers measured breast milk properly, over 90 percent of the sulfated vitamin D sat in the watery phase, not the fat. Earlier methods that only looked at milk fat missed it. In milk, vitamin D3 sulfate was 200 percent greater than in serum, which suggests the body actively routes it to the infant.

The skin has the machinery. Your epidermis makes cholesterol sulfate with an enzyme called SULT2B1b, part of a “cholesterol sulfate cycle” that regulates the skin barrier. A 2017 study of all 13 human sulfotransferases found that SULT2B1b sulfates 7-dehydrocholesterol, the very molecule UVB acts on. The authors proposed that circulating sulfated vitamin D may come partly from “the conversion of 7-dehydrocholesterol-3-O-sulfate in the skin.” That is Seneff’s route, written by enzymologists.

The skin enzyme SULT2B1b sulfates the exact precursor UVB converts. Verbatim excerpt: Kurogi et al., FEBS Letters 2017.

And the pill doesn’t touch it. That is the Mayo result at the top of this article. Five thousand IU a day raised serum D3 and 25-hydroxyvitamin D, yet neither sulfated metabolite changed in blood or milk.

“Neither sulfated metabolite significantly changed with supplementation in either serum or breastmilk.” Screenshot: PubMed Central.

WHAT IS PROVEN, AND WHAT ISN’T YET

Proven: 25(OH)D3-sulfate is a major circulating vitamin D form (Axelson 1985); sulfated forms are water-soluble (Reynolds 2023); 28 days of 5,000 IU/day D3 did not change serum or milk vitamin D sulfates in 20 already-sufficient women (Reynolds 2024).

Not settled: the liver can also make 25(OH)D3-sulfate from ordinary 25(OH)D3 using the enzyme SULT2A1 (Wong 2018), so supplements may feed some of this pool over longer periods. The Mayo study did not measure sun exposure, and serum sulfate levels showed no seasonal variation in that cohort. No study has yet irradiated people with UVB and measured vitamin D sulfate before and after. Seneff’s proposal that the skin uses sunlight energy to make sulfate itself remains a hypothesis.

Biological activity: in vitamin D-deficient rats, D3 sulfate had less than 5% of D3’s ability to mobilize bone calcium (Reeve 1981). That shows it is not a calcium hormone. Researchers now describe the sulfated forms as a possible protected reservoir of vitamin D (Foster and Mueller 2018).

So here is the honest version of Seneff’s insight. The body keeps a large, water-soluble, sulfated vitamin D pool that standard tests ignore. The skin has the enzyme to sulfate the precursor before light ever touches it. And a high-dose pill did not budge that pool in a month. The one experiment that would settle it, measuring vitamin D sulfate before and after controlled UVB on skin, has not been done. It should be.

Sunlight does things vitamin D can’t

Even if you set the whole vitamin D family aside, sunlight keeps acting.

Dermatologist Richard Weller and colleagues have shown that skin stores nitric oxide compounds, and that UVA light releases them. In 24 volunteers, UVA on the skin lowered blood pressure, independent of vitamin D. Weller’s summary is blunt: people with high vitamin D have less hypertension and heart disease, “yet multiple trial data show that oral vitamin D supplementation has no effect on these endpoints.”

“Sunlight has beneficial effects on cardiovascular risk factors independently of vitamin D.” Verbatim excerpt: Weller, Blood Purification 2016.

The list keeps growing. In mice, moderate UV raised blood urocanic acid, which crossed into the brain and became glutamate in neurons, improving learning and memory. In mice again, low-dose UV triggered skin to make beta-endorphin, the body’s own opioid. And near-infrared light, which arrives at dawn before UV builds, protected human skin cells against UV damage for at least 24 hours. The authors proposed this as a natural defense “acquired and preserved through evolutional selection.”

Children at an open-air class in Dr. Auguste Rollier’s heliotherapy institution in Leysin, Switzerland, printed in Revue pédagogique, 1916. Photo: Auguste Rollier, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Physicians once knew this. Auguste Rollier opened his Institute of Heliotherapy in Leysin in 1903 and became known for treating skeletal tuberculosis with sunbathing. We forgot what they knew and replaced it with a capsule.

The cost of that forgetting shows up in the mortality data. In a 20-year study of 29,518 Swedish women, which I’ve written about before, nonsmokers who avoided the sun had a life expectancy similar to smokers with the most sun. The authors concluded that sun avoidance is a risk factor for death “of a similar magnitude as smoking.”

Sun avoidance carried a mortality cost comparable to smoking. Verbatim excerpt: Lindqvist et al., Journal of Internal Medicine 2016.

What the pill trials found

If vitamin D3 in a capsule fully stood in for sunlight, the largest trials should show it. They mostly haven’t.

VITAL randomized 25,871 American adults to 2,000 IU of D3 a day or placebo for a median of 5.3 years. Supplementation did not lower invasive cancer or major cardiovascular events. To be fair, a separate VITAL analysis found 22 percent fewer confirmed autoimmune diagnoses in the vitamin D group, a borderline but real signal.

VITAL’s primary results crossed the line of no effect. The autoimmune analysis did not. Sources: NEJM 2019; BMJ 2022.

So the pill is not nothing. If you live in Boston in February and cannot get UVB, a supplement guided by blood testing still makes sense. But the gap between the strong benefits seen with sun exposure and the modest results of the pill trials is exactly what you would expect if the pill delivers one molecule out of a family.

THE TECHNICAL RECORD VITAL (Manson JE et al. NEJM 2019): invasive cancer HR 0.96 (95% CI 0.88–1.06); major cardiovascular events HR 0.97 (0.85–1.12). (PMC6425757) VITAL autoimmune (Hahn J et al. BMJ 2022): 123 vs 155 confirmed cases, HR 0.78 (0.61–0.99), P=0.05. (PMC8791065) MISS cohort (Lindqvist PG et al. J Intern Med 2016): life expectancy of sun avoiders reduced by 0.6 to 2.1 years versus the highest sun-exposure group. Observational; sun-seekers may differ in other ways. (PubMed 26992108)

Bringing the waveform indoors

Most of us cannot live outdoors, and for months of the year, at northern latitudes, the sun is too low to deliver much UVB at all. That is why I’ve been testing a device built around this science. I introduced it last year in “The Most Powerful ‘Supplement’ on Earth.”

The Mitolux BTS2 combines narrowband 295 nm UVB with red (630 nm) and near-infrared (850 nm) light in one panel, without UVA. The larger Solar X adds 310 nm UVB, two UVA bands, violet, blue, amber and a second near-infrared band, ten wavelengths in all. Its 295 nm peak sits right in the window Holick’s group identified in 1982 and again in 2017. The red and near-infrared wrap around the UVB the way dawn and dusk light wrap around midday sun in nature.

What I like about this design is that it treats light as a spectrum, not a single molecule. What I want you to know, too, is where the evidence stops.

DISCLOSURE, EVIDENCE AND SAFETY

Disclosure: Mitolux has extended a discount to the GreenMedInfo community, described in my earlier post. [I receive a commission when you purchase, which supports my work, virtually all of which is outside a paywall]

Evidence: I am not aware of a published clinical trial testing the Mitolux device itself. The wavelength science above comes from skin samples and studies of other UVB sources. One independent reviewer, who uses affiliate links, reported his vitamin D rose only 1.5 ng/mL over 30 days with the lamp, versus 16.2 ng/mL with a broadband DIY lamp. Mitolux itself states its devices are consumer wellness devices not marketed to raise vitamin D levels, and that a blood test is the only way to know your levels. Individual response varies with skin type, area exposed and dose.

Safety: UVB can burn skin and damage eyes. Always wear the supplied eye protection, follow the skin-type protocol, start conservatively and never exceed the recommended time. Talk to your clinician first if you have a history of skin cancer, a light-sensitive condition, or take photosensitizing drugs. The BTS2 has no UVA, so it does not reproduce the nitric oxide effect Weller studied.

Light is the nutrient

For most of human history, no one took vitamin D. They lived under the sun, and their skin wrote the whole family of molecules in real time: D3, lumisterol, tachysterol, their hydroxylated hormones, the sulfated reservoir, nitric oxide, endorphins. As I wrote in “Race, Skin and Converting Sunlight into Metabolic Energy,” our very skin color is a record of how tightly human biology is tuned to the sun.

The capsule is a useful bridge in winter. It is not a substitute for the waveform. Get outside when you can, protect your skin from burning without hiding from light entirely, test your levels, and if you bring sunlight indoors, bring the spectrum, not just the molecule.

You are not vitamin D deficient. You are light deficient.

“UVB-induced vitamin D signaling can be different from that observed following oral vitamin D delivery.”

Slominski, Tuckey, Jetten and Holick, Journal of Investigative Dermatology, 2023

This article is for education only and is not medical advice. Talk to a qualified clinician before changing your sun exposure, using a UV device or changing any supplement, especially if you have a skin condition, a history of skin cancer or take medications that increase light sensitivity.

Sources

did not move at all: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11371494/ were between 295 and 300 nanometers: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6281884/ the best range for vitamin D was 293 to 298 nm: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5597604/ plateaus at about 10 to 15 percent: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6256855/ “for decades, only vitamin D3 was considered as a pro-hormone,”: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10841303/ in human skin and human blood: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4597207/ in human serum and epidermis: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5595834/ act on VDR, AhR, LXRs and PPARγ: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9345108/ 1:1 mixture of ergocalciferol and lumisterol: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vitamin_D hydroxylate D2 as well as D3: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8205265/ in samples with known UV exposure: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3411670/ 2,776 binding sites: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2945184/ at least 291 genes: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3604145/ vitamin D3 sulfate upon exposure to the sun: https://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/sulfur_obesity_alzheimers_muscle_wasting.html “the most common nutritional deficiency you’ve never heard of”: https://holisticprimarycare.net/topics/nutrition-a-lifestyle/sulfate-the-most-common-nutritional-deficiency-you-ve-never-heard-of/ sunlight exposure produces cholesterol sulfate as well as vitamin D sulfate: https://greenmedinfo.com/content/sunlight-and-vitamin-d-they-re-not-same-thing “a major circulating form of vitamin D in man,”: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4054307/ over 90 percent of the sulfated vitamin D: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10872384/ “cholesterol sulfate cycle”: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3966299/ 7-dehydrocholesterol: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28746983/ Wong 2018: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5829543/ Reeve 1981: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6256368/ Foster and Mueller 2018: https://jme.bioscientifica.com/view/journals/jme/61/2/JME-18-0086.xml lowered blood pressure: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24445737/ “yet multiple trial data show that oral vitamin D supplementation has no effect on these endpoints.”: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26766556/ became glutamate in neurons: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29779945/ beta-endorphin: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4117380/ protected human skin cells against UV damage: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9764844/ treating skeletal tuberculosis with sunbathing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auguste_Rollier written about before: https://greenmedinfo.com/content/why-sunlight-deficiency-deadly-smoking-1 had a life expectancy similar to smokers: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26992108/ did not lower invasive cancer or major cardiovascular events: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6425757/ 22 percent fewer confirmed autoimmune diagnoses: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8791065/ “The Most Powerful ‘Supplement’ on Earth.”: https://read.sayerji.com/p/the-most-powerful-supplement-on-earth narrowband 295 nm UVB with red (630 nm) and near-infrared (850 nm): https://mitolux.com/products/bts2-vitamin-d-sunlamp 310 nm UVB, two UVA bands, violet, blue, amber and a second near-infrared band: https://mitolux.com/products/mitolux-solar-x 1.5 ng/mL over 30 days: https://optimizeyourbiology.com/mitolux-review consumer wellness devices not marketed to raise vitamin D levels: https://mitolux.com/pages/mitolux “Race, Skin and Converting Sunlight into Metabolic Energy,”: https://greenmedinfo.com/content/race-skin-converting-sunlight-metabolic-energy

Hero: AI-generated (GPT Image 2.5). Photo: Auguste Rollier, 1916, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. Study screenshots: PubMed Central. Charts: Sayer Ji from cited primary data.