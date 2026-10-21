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Renee DiResta's avatar
Renee DiResta
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Hi Sayer! Nice to see you're also supporting the JAWBONE Act, I think we need it now more than ever. In fact, I think it should apply to Congress, too.

Matt Taibbi lied about what that Virality Project email actually said, and omitted what Twitter said in response. Since you're always extremely committed to accuracy, I assume you'll issue a correction.

On March 17, 2021, student researchers from the Virality Project (VP) sent an email to Twitter and other platforms. The email was straightforward: we were tracking several categories of vaccine-related rumors and wanted to know which would be useful to them. Which topics might they want to be tagged on? The email listed our research categories with examples of each, and highlighted in bold the area we were already engaging with Twitter on. Matt Taibbi and Andrew Lowenthal cut the email in half. They claimed that it was a list of things that we demanded Twitter censor....

Full story with receipts right here: https://reneediresta.substack.com/p/the-many-lies-of-andrew-lowenthal

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