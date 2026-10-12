Sayer Ji's Substack

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Helen's avatar
Helen
Oct 13

I wrote to Sony and Alcon complaining about their own "misinformation" and I referenced your article. Glad the movie was a flop.

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Suzy Cue's avatar
Suzy Cue
Oct 13Edited

I would expect nothing else from Mr. Sorkin. His politics are blatantly obvious. As in The West Wing - excellent writing, but his personal political slant is woven in.

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