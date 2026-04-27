What Shantae Davies overheard as a teenager at Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico ranch, she was never expected to be believed about. The federal record released earlier this year proves she heard it correctly.

“I’m sure there’s something in there about a baby actually being born and then just disappearing — like Ghislaine taking it. I personally never witnessed anything like that, but I do remember overhearing conversations about trying to create the perfect baby, the perfect baby, the perfect gene pool. And I know that there was sort of a hunt, if you will, for the perfect gene pool.” — Shantae Davies, on 60 Minutes Australia, recounting what she heard at Zorro Ranch between 2001 and 2005, when she was between the ages of 17 and 21, and was being raped at the property by Jeffrey Epstein.

A Note Before You Watch

The video above is an investigative segment from 60 Minutes Australia about Zorro Ranch — the Epstein property in New Mexico that federal authorities, alone among his major sites, declined to search after his 2019 death. It contains the testimony of Shantae Davies, the framing of Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury, and the public surfacing of the November 2019 FBI tip alleging that two foreign girls were buried at the ranch. (EFTA00067066)

I want to ask something of every reader before pressing play: the story of the architecture must not eclipse the women and the men who lived inside it. The twenty prior installments of this series have done close documentary work — building, exhibit by exhibit, the federal record of what Epstein and his network were operationally pursuing. That work matters. But the EFTA exhibits are not the moral center of this story. They never were. The moral center is the people who were trafficked through these properties, who told the truth for years, and whose testimony was treated — by federal investigators, by major newspapers, by the apparatus that decides which voices count as evidence — as the unreliable speech and delusion of the traumatized.

The reason I cite EFTA documents so heavily is not because the documents are the standard against which testimony must measure itself. The opposite is true. The testimony has been the truth all along. The documents are merely the federal record finally catching up. What is genuinely new in 2026 is not what the survivors are saying. It is that the United States government’s own paper trail now corroborates what they said in 2009, in 2015, in 2019, and in every year between.

Watch the segment. Hear the women. Then read the corroboration.