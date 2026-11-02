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Raj777's avatar
Raj777
7h

Thank you Sayerji. Awesome & simplistic way of explaining truthfully about "meristem" and mamalian cow relationship. Cow complains but converts green into a gift to humankind as milk.

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Greg Kaufmann's avatar
Greg Kaufmann
2h

This is some inspired work Sayer Ji! To be able to synthesize these logical hypotheses from old observations and carry out their manifestation into reality, wow! I love that you challenge my growing edge for understanding the science and art of nutrition and of nature herself!

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