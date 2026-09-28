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Evelyn's avatar
Evelyn
Sep 29

Unfortunately, the reported results from studies may have been skewed by statistical analysis removing outliers, considering them to be errors, when indeed, they were valid data indicating serious adverse effects!

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OpenNeedle
Sep 28

VAERD is the rare mechanism where a vaccine makes a later infection worse, and it is real for RSV (the old formalin vaccine) and dengue. That is what would make the Fort Detrick finding serious. Running the claim through openneedle.ai, the published Ebola record does not show it: nonhuman primate challenge studies report vaccinated animals protected with reduced viral load and no enhanced disease, and the one review that touches non-neutralizing antibodies treats them as a risk to watch, not a demonstrated effect. What the Senate package describes is an internal, unreplicated finding in a small arm, sitting against a published literature that says the opposite. That gap is the whole story, and it closes one way: the raw data or a replication.

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