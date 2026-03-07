Part 14 of The Epstein Files Series

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When Jeffrey Epstein told scientists he wanted to “seed the human race with his DNA,” the claim was widely dismissed as eccentric dinner-party speculation. Newly released federal exhibits suggest it may have been something more organized — and far more operational

In July 2019, weeks before his death, the New York Times published an account that stunned the scientific community. Jeffrey Epstein, the paper reported, had for years confided to scientists and associates his desire to seed the human race with his own DNA. The Times documented his aspirations as dinner party conversation and found no evidence they had ever come to fruition.

Twenty-four federal exhibits from the January 2026 DOJ EFTA release tell a more complete story. They document not a sudden obsession but a sustained, eight-year private pursuit: active correspondence with George Church — one of the world’s most prominent geneticists — as early as November 2011; a 2014 exchange with a major healthcare executive who asked casually for “cloning updates”; the circulation of Church’s transhumanist writings under the subject line “my friend george” in 2015; and then, beginning in July 2018, a fully operational investment relationship with a biohacker running an overseas surgical laboratory, toward a company whose stated objectives included the first live birth of a human designer baby or human clone within five years.

The Times documented Epstein’s aspiration. These documents document eight years of operational pursuit.

Among those operations: the legal formation of an investment entity, conducted by Epstein’s longtime attorney Darren Indyke, for a $10 million human genome engineering portfolio submitted by one of Harvard’s most prominent geneticists — and the concurrent storage of Epstein’s own biological tissue samples inside that geneticist’s institutional infrastructure at Harvard Medical School. These facts were not disclosed when Epstein’s ties to Harvard and MIT became a public scandal in 2019.