Five years ago I warned that the government was preparing to treat people who questioned COVID policy as a domestic-terror problem. A 273-page DOJ report, released October 5, 2026, now shows exactly how it was done, who was targeted, and why it should matter to every reader of this newsletter.

On August 13, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism bulletin that listed “grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions” among the drivers of domestic terrorism, and promised to “identify and evaluate” online activity “associated with the spread of disinformation, conspiracy theories, and false narratives.”