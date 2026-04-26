From Epstein's Network to Your Newsfeed: How a British Political Operation Became America's Censorship EngineHow Epstein, Mandelson, McSweeney, and a British Censorship Machine Built to Silence Americans Are Unraveling at Once — and What It Means for a Florida Federal CourtroomSayer JiApr 26, 2026∙ Paid1322440ShareDISCLOSUREThe British Embassy in Washington Had a Jeffrey Epstein File. Then London Sent His Best Friend to Run It.Sayer Ji·Apr 20Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Sayer Ji.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext