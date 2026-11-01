Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
8h

I used to have my biology students read Sheldrake's essay on the Sun's consciousness. Textbook biology can be soooo boring. 🌞

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
8h

We are all connected but some are more connected than others... lol

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