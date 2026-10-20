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Keith Jajko's avatar
Keith Jajko
7d

Exceptional reporting, thank you.

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OpenNeedle's avatar
OpenNeedle
6d

The post quotes Tierney's 23.5% vs 13.5% and the adjusted odds ratio 1.3. Same abstract, Journal of Diabetes 2013, the results sentence in full:

"Multivariate logistic regression revealed that statin use (adjusted odds ratio 1.3; 95% confidence interval 1.1-1.6; Wald P = 0.04) was significantly associated with peripheral neuropathy, controlling for diabetes status, age, gender, race, height, weight, blood lead levels, poverty, glycohemoglobin, use of vitamin B12, alcohol abuse, hypertension, and non-high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol."

And its last line: "In the present cross-sectional study, we found a modest association between peripheral neuropathy and statin use. Prospective studies are required to determine the causal direction."

Pooled with the rest of that literature, Wannarong et al., Muscle & Nerve, 2021, abstract: "The pooled analyses did not find a statistically significant association between the use of statins and risk of incident PN with the pooled odds ratio of 1.24 (95% confidence interval [CI], 0.88-1.76; I² 74%) and 0.82 (95% CI, 0.56-1.21; I² 80%) in non-diabetic and diabetic groups respectively."

Their discussion adds: "However, there was a high degree of heterogeneity of the meta-analyses."

https://openneedle.ai/q/long-term-statin-use-cause-peripheral/

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