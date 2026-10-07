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Jacqueline S Anderson's avatar
Jacqueline S Anderson
Oct 7

It feels more people are aware than before 'C*vid'. Whether enough people will awaken for a collective consciousness shift, there is more is be revealed? Fear is the motivating factor, evidenced by the insatiability of a 'forever war'. Each day, more of the vehicles of fear perpetuation (ie education, medicine, financial, war, media, etc) are being exposed more loudly. People have choice to release their former beliefs, for truths to be revealed. Fear is the emotion that drives. Awareness is the state of recognition.

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Leonard Winokur's avatar
Leonard Winokur
Oct 7

Vaccines: A cure for which there is no disease.

...What's new?

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