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Tom's avatar
Tom
7d

You must have missed a recent Unbekoming essay about curing leukemia. October 12, The Breuss Cancer Cure:

"On October 1, 1952, an Austrian electromechanic named Rudolf Breuss examined the iris of a woman whose doctors had diagnosed leukemia and given her no hope. What he saw contradicted everything he had been told. Leukemia, he concluded on the spot, is not a cancer of the blood at all. It is a decomposition of the blood caused by a malfunctioning portal vein circulation, and the portal vein is failing because the patient is depressed. Six days after Breuss began treatment, Regina Lorunser was discharged from hospital. Over the following decades he treated 150 more leukemia patients the same way, all of them helped, most working normally again within a week. The finding is recorded in The Breuss Cancer Cure, published in German in 1978 and in English by Alive Books in 1998, and it has been nowhere incorporated into hematology in the half-century since."

The portal vein — the system that collects nutrients from the stomach and intestines and delivers them to the liver — is malfunctioning, and the blood is breaking down as a consequence. And the portal vein is malfunctioning BECAUSE THE PATIENT IS DEPRESSED."

The essay discusses other cancers as well, and how to treat without mainstream artillery.

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Esther
7d

I sent this article to my homeopathic doctor. I would like her opinion on whether this is the issue I've been dealing with for the past ten years. My main symptoms are never-ending bruising on my legs, foot pain, itching, and swelling. I have not been hurting myself that I would experience bruising like that. When I "look" into my body, and what I've been thinking for awhile that my lymphatic system is plugged up. So, this article could explain why. I have been working with my homeopathic doctor for the past four months and the bruising is fading. I'm taking her homeopathic remedy, plus chelation pills, plus silica (for hair loss), as remedies. I do drink green tea from time to time, also p'darko (sp?) tea. Maybe I need to drink it more often! I'll see what she has to say about the article.

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