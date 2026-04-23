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On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Gates Foundation announced that it has commissioned an external review of its past engagement with Jeffrey Epstein.1 The review was first announced internally in a March 11 memo. It is expected to report this summer. The third-party investigators have not been publicly named.

This article is part of my Epstein Files series, the reporting I published as I worked through the federal record in real time. That reporting became the foundation of Shadow Empire: The Epstein Files.

The articles followed individual threads as I found them. The book follows how they connect: thirty-four chapters, in the order events happened, with every claim footnoted to a document at justice.gov/epstein and its federal Bates number. Where an article and the book differ, the book reflects the fuller record.

The rest of this article continues below for paid subscribers. For the complete account, the book is the place to start.

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