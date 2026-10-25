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SpirituFarmer2030's avatar
SpirituFarmer2030
1h

I really appreciate the care in which you connect the very dangerous dots the CCDH and other foreign organizations are using to undermine our 1st amendment. It is extremely concerning to me and have have called my Senators and Reps demanding their attention to the important bills that could protect us further. But I do feel like you fall down on the request for us to take action. You do not give a good description of the GRANITE act or the other pieces of legislation. Your articles are always very long. I think it would make sense to be sure you give us a better accounting of what the legislation provides and why you feel it is important for us to take action. I often feel you fall down on what you are requesting from us a voters and defenders of the 1st Amendment. Thank you Sayer Ji for all you do and for your passion.

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
22m

What your POTUS thinks of the shortage of all fuels at your Gas and Diesel Stations - nice to know the guy with the top job is mining it: Rambling on at his midterm rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, Donald Trump spewed out sentences that contained a frank confession.

Boasting about the “hundreds of billions, trillions of dollars” his administration is supposedly making from oil in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Venezuela, and Greenland, the president said his “people” told him not to mention it, because, thanks to his war with Iran, the American “people are paying a little higher” for gas and diesel.

“I could just see the fake headlines,” Trump said. “‘President Trump is talking about all the money they’re making while people are suffering at the pump.’ That’ll be the headline. But I said, ‘I don’t give a damn. I’m going to say it. We’re making a fricking fortune.’”

Trump doesn’t give a damn that ordinary people are struggling. Ordinary people are well aware that he and his family and cronies are making a fricking fortune in office. Such tone-deaf remarks are, of course, typical of the man whose illegal war led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a wider regional conflagration, and all that punishment at the pump for average Americans.

In Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, Trump went back to the well...

Zeteo Oct 26, 2026,

Me: Happy days, Winter comes and probably no heating oil available.

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